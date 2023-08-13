The Baltimore Orioles are across the country to take on the Seattle Mariners in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles have scored just three runs in this series. However, they still lead the season series with the Mariners 3-2. The Orioles are now hitting just .185 against the Mariners this season. Anthony Santander has seven hits, including four home runs to lead the Orioles. Ryan McKenna and Aaron Hicks each have home runs against Seattle, as well. However, neither player has seen the field in this series. The problem is Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins are a combined 1-31 in the games played against Seattle. On the mound, the Orioles have allowed 27 earned runs against Seattle. However, 19 of those runs were allowed by starting pitchers. The Orioles do have a 9.2 K/9 against the Mariners, though.

The Mariners have been playing extremely well since the trade deadline. That have been one of the best teams, and have found themselves just a half game back of a wild card spot. Their offense has been very good against Baltimore this season. They have a .253 batting average, but they have slugged 10 home runs, and added seven doubles. Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Mike Ford have each hit two home runs against the Orioles. On the mound, the Mariners have a 1.99 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 8.1 K/9 against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish will start for Baltimore while Bryce Miller takes the mound for Seattle.

Here are the Orioles-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Mariners Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+152)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Mariners

TV: MASN, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Bradish is having a good season. He has a 3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts through 21 starts this season. The Mariners have not been hitting the ball well this year, so Bradish should be able to keep his strong season going. Seattle is bottom-10 in batting average, OBP, total bases, hits, and they have the second most strikeouts. The Mariners struggle to make contact, and when they do, there is a good chance it will not be hard contact. This favors Bradish, so he should be able to help the Orioles cover the spread.

Bradish already has a start against the Mariners this season. In that start, he went seven innings, allowed just two runs on two hits, and struck out seven. He proved in that start that the Mariners are not a good offensive team, and that has not changed. If Bradish can have the same type of start in this one, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle will cover this spread, just because they have been able to shut down the Orioles. Baltimore has not hit the ball well against the Mariners, no matter who is on the mound. Seattle's losses to Baltimore came by a combined four runs. Seattle is in every game they play against the Orioles, and this game should be no different. As long as they continue to play as they have been, especially lately, they Mariners will cover this spread.

Bryce Miller already has a start against the Orioles this season. In that game, he went just 4 1/3 innings, allowed six hits, three runs, and struck out four. It was not a great start, but it was enough to keep the Mariners in the game. The good news is Miller is much better at home. His ERA is 1.66 runs better at home, and opponents hit 50 points wors against him when Miller is at home. His comfort levels significantly increase at T-Mobile Park. He should be able to take it to the Orioles in this game.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is a good pitching matchup. Bradish is having a solid season for the Orioles, and Miller is a very good rookie who excels during home games. The Mariners are the underdogs in this game, and that is why I like them to covert he spread. They have kept every game close against the Orioles, and their wins have been blowouts. I will take the Mariners to cover this spread at home. I would not be surprised to see them win this game outright, either.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-184), Over 8 (-115)