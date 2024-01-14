Jared Goff is an NFL quarterback, currently playing for the Detroit Lions. Let's take a look at Jared Goff's net worth in 2024.

Jared Goff's net worth in 2024 is $70 million. The Los Angeles kid was living the dream as quarterback of the hometown Los Angeles Rams but has now found a home in Detroit with the Lions. Let's look at Jared Goff's net worth in 2024.

What is Jared Goff's net worth in 2024?: $70 million (estimate)



From dominating with the California Golden Bears in college to leading his hometown Rams to the Super Bowl, Goff has had a good life in football. Jared Goff's net worth in 2024 sits at about $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Detroit Lions quarterback is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. He has gone head-to-head with some of the game's greatest players, such as Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Ever since college, Goff has been an elite passer of the football, thriving in air raid systems that help him find open receivers downfield. Goff can enter a shootout with any other offense and come out on top. It is no wonder that he has accumulated wealth with his NFL contract and endorsements and is likely to be one of the highest-paid players in the NFL when it's time to sign his new deal.

Jared Goff's playing career

Jared Goff was born in Novato, Calif., on Oct. 14, 1994. Goff excelled in football in high school, leading to a commitment to the California Golden Bears.

While in Berkeley, Calif., Goff would break numerous school records as a quarterback, throwing for 12,220 yards and 96 touchdowns. These stats would set the stage for Goff to be the top prospect for the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Jared Goff with the first overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. His first overall selection gave the quarterback a lucrative first contract totaling four years, $27 million.

The Rams then signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million contract after his rookie deal. It gave him an average salary of $33.5 million and a $25 million signing bonus.

Goff's career didn't begin how he would have liked, suffering through a difficult rookie season. However, the young quarterback flourished under the new coach, Sean Mcvay.

Goff's second and third seasons ended in consecutive NFC West titles, and he led the team to the Super Bowl in 2019. The quarterback's first Super Bowl appearance was a disappointment, losing 13-3 to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

His reign as the Rams starting quarterback ended in 2021 after a rough end to the season as the Rams traded Goff to Detroit for fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford. Goff's career has seen a resurgence the past two seasons as he threw for more than 4,400 yards and at least 29 touchdowns in each season.

Goff led the Lions to a 12-5 record in 2023 and their first division title in 30 years. The Lions will play host to Goff's former team in a battle of quarterbacks traded for each other.

Jared Goff's endorsements

Goff's status among the elite of the NFL has garnered him tons of endorsement opportunities. Currently, he has deals with Banana Republic, BMW, Bose, Hulu, Nike, Pizza Hut, and Red Bull. These deals total approximately $2 million.

Goff also launched a clothing line in 2019, “JG16”. The brand leaned heavily on the Los Angeles Rams color scheme but continues selling merchandise today with a rebrand to the Detroit Lions colors. He uses this brand for good, donating 100% of the sales to the FATE program's scholarship fund.

Jared Goff's personal life

Jared Goff has been engaged to Christen Harper since 2022, after meeting on a dating app in 2019. Christen Harper was born on May 28, 1993, in Valencia, Calif. She is an actress and model best known for her roles in Auggie, Seven's Eleven, and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. In her modeling career, she has won SI Swimsuit 2022 Rookie of the Year. She was also a winner of SI's swim search in 2021.

In May 2018, Goff paid $4 million for a home in Hidden Hills, Calif. That same month he sold his first home, in Oak Park, Calif., for $1.8 million. He also sold his Hidden Hills home in September 2022 for $6.4 million.

In May 2020, Jared paid nearly $6 million for a newly built home in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Then, in June 2023, Jared purchased another home, paying $10.5 million for a mansion in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

If Goff can continue to remain healthy and excel with the upstart Detroit Lions, the sky is the limit for his career. Lions head coach Dan Campbell hopes that Goff can lead the Lions to a Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. Did Jared Goff's net worth in 2024 surprise you?