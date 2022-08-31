Gunnar Henderson reacts to getting MLB call-up amid Orioles’ postseason push

The Baltimore Orioles are promoting one of MLB’s top prospects, Gunnar Henderson, to the big league team, per Jeff Passan. Passan also reports that Henderson will be eligible for the MLB playoffs should Baltimore clinch a berth in the postseason.

Henderson profiles as a speed/power threat with an extremely high ceiling. The 21-year old follows in the footsteps of Adley Rutschman as a high-profile prospect to make their MLB debut in 2022 with the Orioles.

Gunnar Henderson enjoyed a tremendous minor league season in 2022. At the time of his promotion, Henderson was slashing .297/.416/.947 with 19 home runs and 22 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A.

Henderson shared various reactions to his MLB call-up from family and friends on his Instagram story.

One person wrote, “Dream come true.”

Someone else added, “League him.”

The Orioles have a wealth of minor league talent. They had been in the midst of a rebuild over the past few years. In fact, the Orioles are still rebuilding in a way given their trades of Trey Mancini and Jorge Lopez ahead of the MLB trade deadline. But they are contending nonetheless.

The decision to promote Gunnar Henderson a few days prior to the official September call-up date was likely a result of their contention status. The Orioles likely wanted to ensure that Henderson would be eligible for postseason action.

The Orioles are unquestionably an entertaining team to keep tabs on. Their young roster is aiming to shock the MLB world and sneak into the postseason. Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson will prepare to make his big league debut against the Cleveland Guardians.