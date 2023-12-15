Fan of 'I'm Just Ken' and 'Peaches'? Then check out the Oscars news released Thursday! Let's a-go!

Barbie famously tells Ken in her eponymous big-screen debut, when he asks if he can come over to her house, that she has “Nothing big planned… just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song.” Well now that bespoke song, and two other popular ones from the film — including the crowd-pleasing power ballad “I'm Just Ken” — are officially eligible in the music categories for the 96th annual Academy Awards.

According to Variety, Barbie's entries besides “I'm Just Ken” include Billie Eilish's soulful “What Was I Made For?” and Dua Lipa's upbeat party anthem “Dance the Night.” While “What Was I Made For?” and “Dance the Night” serve as a soundtrack — or background music — for key parts of the movie, “I'm Just Ken” is unique in that it's source music, part of the fictional story sung by Ken and heard by the other characters.

Similarly, another popular entry this year is “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was sung by Bowser to express his love for Princess Peach. That song was performed by Jack Black, who is no stranger to comedic rock ballads, given his musical background as a member of Tenacious D.

Both “I'm Just Ken” and “Peaches” seem to benefit from the “Everything Is Awesome” effect, the mega-hit pop song from The Lego Movie. Background — or incidental — music tended to dominate the Best Song category of the Oscars, but lately source — or diegetic — music told within the context of the plot have gained favor.

While “Peaches” and “I'm Just Ken” are early favorites, they're up against some stiff competition in the category, with this being a particularly strong year for music in the movies — and no major uproar about any obvious omissions.

Check out the full list of the ninety-four eligible songs below:

“American Symphony”: “It Never Went Away”

“Asteroid City”: “Dear Alien Who Art in Heaven”

“Barbie”: “Dance the Night,” “I’m Just Ken,” “What Was I Made For”

“The Beanie Bubble”: “This”

“Bella”: “The Easy Way”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”: “Everything’s Gonna Be Fine”

“The Boy and the Heron”: “Spinning Globe”

“Carmen”: “Slip Away”

“Champions”: “Tell Somebody That You Love Them Right Now”

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”: “My Sweet Baby”

“The Color Purple”: “Superpower,” “Keep It Movin'”

“Creed III”: “Blood, Sweat & Tears”

“Dicks: The Musical”: “Out Alpha the Alpha”

“Dreamin’ Wild”: “A Dream Is Beautiful”

“Drift”: “It Would Be”

“Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”: “Wings of Time”

“80 for Brady”: “Gonna Be You”

“Elemental”: “Steal the Show”

“The Face of the Faceless”: “Barala Tribal Song,” “Ek Sapna Mera Suhana,” “Jalta Hai Suraj”

“Flamin’ Hot”: “The Fire Inside”

“Flora and Son”: “High Life,” “Meet in the Middle”

“A Good Person”: “The Best Part,” “I Hate Myself,” “Stardust”

“Heart of Stone”: “Quiet”

“Here. Is. Better”: “A Little More Time”

“The Home Fairy”: “Amar em Segredo”

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”: “Can’t Catch Me Now”

“The Inventor”: “From This Tiny Seed”

“The Iron Claw”: “Live That Way Forever”

“Jacob the Baker”: “Better Times”

“Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister”: “It’s Precious We Have It Today”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”: “Eye for an Eye”

“Journey to Bethlehem”: “Mother to a Savior and King”

“Killers of the Flower Moon:”: “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”

“King Coal”: “King Coal”

“Knights of Santiago”: “Las Navas de Tolosa”

“Leo”: “When I Was Ten”

“The Little Mermaid”: “For the First Time,” “The Scuttlebutt,” “Wild Uncharted Waters”

“The Magician’s Elephant”: “Found”

“M3gan”: “Tell Me Your Dreams”

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”: “We Are All Together”

“My Love Affair With Marriage”: “Lion / My Love Affair With Marriage”

“Nimona”: “T-Rex”

“Nyad”: “Find a Way”

“Origin”: “Falling Into Place,” “I Am”

“Orlando, My Political Biography”: “Pharma Coliberation”

“Our Son”: “Always Be My Man”

“Past Lives”: “Quiet Eyes”

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie”: “Down Like That,” “Learning to Fly”

“The Peasants”: “End of Summer”

“Prisoner’s Daughter”: “Shotgun Clown”

“Radical”: “Sader”

“The Road Dog”: “Remember Me”

“Ruby Gelman, Teenage Kraken”: “Rise,” “This Moment”

“Rustin”: “Road to Freedom”

“Saving Ana”: “Missing Children”

“Scream VI”: “In My Head,” “Still Alive”

“She Came to Me”: “Addicted to Romance”

“Silver Dollar Road”: “Wounded Heart”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: “Am I Dreaming”

“Spinning Gold”: “Greatest Time”

“The Starling Girl”: “Ace Up My Sleeve”

“State of the Unity”: “One Mile,” “Songbird,” “Hides”

“Stephen Curry Underrated”: “Lil Fish, Big Pond”

“Strays”: “All of You”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”: “Peaches”

“Suzume”: “Kanata Haluka.” “Suzume”

“Sweetwater”: “Taking Me Higher”

“Theater Camp”: “Camp Isn’t Home”

“They Cloned Tyrone”: “Drunk AF”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”: “On My Soul”

“Trolls Band Together”: “Better Place (Reunion)”

“Uncharitable”: “All of Our Dreams”

“We Dare to Dream”: “Don’t Need to Sleep”

“Wish”: “I’m a Star,” “This Is the Thanks I Get?!,” “This Wish”

“Wonka”: “A World of Your Own”

“Peaches” and “I'm Just Ken” have the most buzz to this point, but this should continue to be one of the more interesting Oscar categories to keep tabs on.