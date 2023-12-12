Barbie's Dance the Night, I'm Just Ken and What Was I Made For? received Best Song Golden Globe nods, three out of the six songs nominated.

Barbie has three songs nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Dance the Night, I'm Just Ken and What Was I Made For?, Deadline reported.

That's three out of the nine nominations the movie received. The others are for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical (Margot Robbie), Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical (Ryan Gosling), Best Director (Greta Gerwig) and Best Screenplay (Gerwig and Noah Baumbach).

To Dance is to die

Dance the Night was written by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin. The Dance the Night number gets interrupted when Barbie (Robbie) asks, after she has declared that every single day in Barbieland is perfect, “Do you guys think about dying?” Cue record scratch. She saves it by saying, “I'm just dying… to dance!” and the revelry continues.

Would it get an Oscar nod? Maybe. Will it win a Golden Globe? There's a slim chance considering the two other songs from the same movie it's up against.

Will I'm Just Ken be Kenough for the Golden Globes?

I'm Just Ken was written by Ronson and Wyatt. The song's arguably most famous line, “Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?” probably strikes a chord in men, blonde or not, self-aware or just halfway there. Ken (Ryan Gosling) asks if Barbie will ever see “the man behind the tan” just before launching an invasion against the other Kens. The beach melee then transitions to a dance off between the two groups of Kens led by Gosling and Simu Liu, complete with an all-white room and all the Kens clad in all-black… except the socks. They're pink, of course.

Will it get an Oscar nod? Of course. On the surface, it's a silly song but there's a lot to unpack there. Will it win a Golden Globe? It has a better chance than Dance the Night, but against the other Barbie song, maybe not.

Is it Made For the Golden Globes?

What Was I Made For? was written by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell. The song is woven throughout the movie and heralds the end of the film when the ghost of the Mattel doll creator Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman) asks Barbie to feel. And then she chooses to be human. Billie Eilish's voice can then be heard singing the lines, “I used to float now I just fall down. I used to know but I'm not sure now what I was made for.”

Will it get an Oscar nod? Yes. The song's haunting melody and Eilish's deliberate use of a husky, melancholic tone lends the song the exact emotion it calls for. Will it win a Golden Globe. Fearless forecast: Yes. It's by far the most in line with what award bodies like. The lyrics have the gravitas and the song ties the movie together from start to finish.

The other songs nominated for 2024 Golden Globes are Bruce Sprinsteen's Addicted to Romance from Rebecca Miller's She Came to Me; Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvatch, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmon and John Spiker for The Super Mario Bros. Movie; and Lenny Kravitz's Road to Freedom from George C. Wolf's Rustin.

Barbie's three Golden Globe-nominated songs are also included in the film's 11 Grammy nominations. The one Barbie song left out from the Globes is Barbie World by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice feat. Aqua.

Barbie is currently the year's top-grossing film with $1.4 billion in earnings worldwide. It will be available to stream on Max on Dec. 15.