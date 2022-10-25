Overwatch 2 Halloween event trailer, details revealed

Blizzard recently revealed details about the upcoming Overwatch 2 Halloween event, along with a trailer. Keep reading to learn more about the Halloween event, from its duration to its rewards.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Event duration: October 25 – November 6, 2022

The event will run from October 25, 2022, to November 8, 2022. This Halloween Event, dubbed Halloween Terror 2022, brings themed rewards and events to the game. This includes skins, charms, and even game modes. Let’s go through each one of them.

Overwatch 2 Halloween game mode

The Halloween event sees the return of the PvE co-op mode Junkenstein’s Revenge. For those unfamiliar with the game mode, it involves teams of four battling wave after wave of enemies. Waves get harder as time goes on, and eventually culminate in a boss fight. This Halloween event’s iteration of Junkenstein’s Revenge is titled Wrath of the Bride. If the trailer is of any indication, it would seem that Sombra is taking the role of the Bride of Junkenstein, seeking revenge on those responsible for her creator’s death. Players can expect to battle her in the mode as they explore a modified version of the Eichenwalde map.

Other than the new Wrath of the Bride mission, the original Junkenstein’s Revenge co-op Brawl will also return for a limited time.

Overwatch 2 Halloween rewards

Other than the game mode, players will also be able to get event-exclusive cosmetics such as skins, sprays, name cards, and more. The trailer itself focuses on the Witch Kiriko Bundle, which reimagines the ninja as a witch. The bundle most likely includes the skin, as well as a Play of the Game intro. Other than the Kiriko bundle, other themed skins will be available in the shop. This includes a new skin for Junker Queen, as well as the return of older ones for characters such as Bastion, Sigma, Ashe, and more.

Other than the skins available in the shop, players can also complete challenges to unlock special rewards. These rewards include name cards, weapon charms, Battle Pass XP, and more. Not only that, but players can also get rewards from participating in the Halloween Terror Twitch drop event. Starting October 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM PDT until November 1, 2022, players can tune in to channels streaming Overwatch 2. If the channel as drops turned on, watching a set amount of time will reward players with the following rewards:

2 hours total watched: Werewolf Winston Spray

4 hours total watched: Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin

The Werewolf Winston skin came out back in 2020, so players who missed out on getting it back then can take the time to get it now.

Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and is available on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more Overwatch 2 news from us, click here.