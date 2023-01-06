By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Blizzard shared with us the January patch notes for Overwatch 2, which includes the Battle for Olympus event, as well as some hero changes, bugfixes, and more.

Overwatch 2 January Patch Notes

New Seasonal Event: Battle for Olympus FFA

Players battle in a free-for-all Deathmatch mode using one of seven heroes.

Each of the seven heroes has a unique Divine Power which activates when players use their Ultimate ability.

Players can earn voice lines, titles, and more.

Competitive Play

Competitive Capture the Flag’s 2023 season begins on January 10.

Competitive Play loading screen updated.

Hero Updates

Junker Queen Adrenaline Rush The remaining wound damage on enemies who die with wounds on them now heals Junker Queen. Carnage Cooldown goes down by 2 seconds for each enemy it hits Jagged Blade Thrown impact damage reduced to 50 from 80 The 30 damage instead applies as wounds on the target. This stacks with Quick Melee or returning Jagged Blade hits.

Zarya Energy Energy degeneration reduced to 2 per second from 2.2 per second Degeneration delay after gaining energy increased to 2 seconds from 1 second

Brigitte Barrier Shield Health increased to 300 form 250

Moira Biotic Orb Dealing damage with Biotic Orb now restores some Biotic Energy



Bug Fixes

General Fixed a bug with Souvenirs being incorrectly placed on Ramattra Fixed an issue with Kiriko’s Ofuda displaying black textures during her Whirlwind emote Fixed an issue with Reaper’s animations when ending his ‘Take a knee’ emote Resolved an issue with placeable abilities (turrets, mines) floating after the destructible environment they were placed on was destroyed Fixed an issue that resulted in some users seeing a black screen as their Main Menu background Fixed a bug that caused “Group Up” to say “I’m on my way” in unintended circumstances. Fixed an issue on some consoles that resulted in blurry graphics Fixed an issue where some players were not able to invite across certain consoles Fixed some performance issues in the Hero Gallery on Console platforms Resolved an issue where Daily Challenges were not rolling over for some users Fixed an issue where the end-of-game ‘DRAW’ text would not appear for players if a colorblind setting was active Resolved an issue with ‘Invite to Custom Game’ not appearing as an option in the Social Menu

Maps Watchpoint Gibraltar Fixed areas that allowed players to escape map boundaries Shambali Monastery Fixed areas where players could get stuck Fixed areas where abilities get “eaten” by the map Fixed lighting and geometry issues in areas of the map

Heroes Bastion Fixed issue with Bastion’s sound effects looping at their death location Fixed issue where Bastion’s whole screen would turn yellow after healing from Brigitte’s repair pack Kiriko Fixed bug with Swift Step in Capture the Flag where the Flag gets sent to the destination rather than dropping where Kiriko uses her ability Mercy Fixed Guardian Angel sometimes letting Mercy escape Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex Ramattra Fixed issue with missing assets on Ramattra’s Hero Information page Fixed issue with Ramattra’s Primary fire not displaying the correct projectile amount for other players Ramattra now has rumble effects on gamepads/controllers Ramattra can no longer place more than one barrier at a time Tracer Fixed issue where Pulse Bomb would not damage Tracer if she Stuck it to an enemy



That's all for January's Patch notes in Overwatch 2 that detailed hero changes as well as the Battle for Olympus event.