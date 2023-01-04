By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Overwatch 2 announced its new event, Battle for Olympus, which was teased back when Season 2 launched.

As announced back when season 2 first launched, Overwatch 2 will be holding a Greek mythology-inspired event. Titled Battle for Olympus, the event brings in a new game mode, as well as various skins. At the time, we did not know much about the event other than the skins. However, the recent trailer and Twitter post give us some more details about it. For starters, let’s talk about the event’s duration. The event starts on January 5, 2023, and ends on January 19, 2023. That’s a whole two weeks where players can play and enjoy the event. Now you may be wondering, what exactly does the event entail?

The event is a free-for-all deathmatch, basically an “every man for himself” scenario. Players can choose one of seven heroes to play on this map. Each of these heroes will have a Greek mythology skin which was actually revealed since Season 2’s launch. These heroes are:

Zeus Junker Queen

Poseidon Ramattra

Medusa Widowmaker

Cyclops Roadhog

Minotaur Reinhardt

Hermes Lucio

Hades Pharah

Of course, like most seasonal game modes, there’s a twist to this one. Since the Overwatch 2 event centers around Olympus, each of these heroes has “the power of the gods” in their abilities. The trailer actually shows off some of the changes to their abilities. Take note, however, that these are just from the trailer. Once more details come out, we will be sure to update you.

Junker Queen: Lightning strikes down nearby enemies when she uses her Ultimate

Ramattra: Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex seems to knock enemies upwards

Widowmaker: She can petrify enemies to keep them still

Roadhog: Gets bigger, which probably gives him armor or health

Reinhardt: Seems to receive a buff after using his Ultimate

Lucio: His secondary fire also stuns enemies

Pharah: Can move around while using their ultimate

What’s even better is that there is a somewhat secondary event happening alongside this game mode. There will be a global leaderboard, which will tally the amount of eliminations players do with any of the heroes. The hero with the most eliminations after the event ends will get a statue of them built on the Ilios map. This will most likely be a permanent addition, so make sure to use the hero you want to see.

That’s all the information we have so far about the Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.