It's a big update for Overwatch 2 as the newest support hero Illari is added along with the three Invasion story co-op missions, and the new Flashpoint game mode.

Overwatch 2: Invasion

🤖 Invasion Story Missions

☀️ New Support Hero: Illari

💥 New Mode: Flashpoint

Overwatch 2 – New Hero Illari abilities

Solar Rifle (Primary Fire)

Long-range auto-charging rifle.

Solar Rifle (Secondary Fire)

Medium-range healing beam that consumes solar energy.

Outburst (Ability 1)

Launches you in the direction you are moving, knocking back enemies. Hold jump to go higher.

Healing Pylon (Ability 2)

Deploy a pylon that heals allies.

Captive Sun (Ultimate)

Fire an explosive ball of solar energy. Enemies hit are slowed and explode after taking significant damage.

Overwatch 2 Invasion Patch Notes

New Game Mode – Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the newest core game mode on Overwatch 2. It also adds two of the biggest maps to the game so far, Suravasa and New Junk City. Both teams will fight over capturing a central objective called the Flashpoint, and the progress towards capturing it works like the Control game mode but progresses faster.

If the Flashpoint is being contested by a member of the opposite team currently not in control when the capture progress reaches 99%, Overtime will activate until either the team in control can remove all remaining opponents, or until the contesting team can retake control of the Flashpoint.

A point is scored when a Flashpoint is fully captured by a team, however, gameplay continues when a new Flashpoint located somewhere else on the map is activated, and both teams must immediately race to capture it. As additional Flashpoints unlock, the spawn locations of each team will be of generally equal distance to the currently activated Flashpoint.

The first team to capture three of the five Flashpoints wins the match.

Flashpoint is available now in Unranked modes and will be available for Competitive Play later this season.

Invasion Story Missions

Players who purchase the Invasion Bundle from the in-game shop can play in all-new Story Missions with their friends or others in queue. These massive co-op experiences will have players face against the invading forces of Null Sector, who have launched an all-out global offensive. Play through all of them and unlock the Overwatch 2 hero Sojourn, along with her new Vigilante Legendary skin.

Players can access the Story Missions can be accessed through Winston’s Desk in the Missions card in the play menu, where players can explore the Story Missions hub and new Intel Database. Playing missions and completing various goals will unlock lore entries, movies, never-before-revealed details about your favorite heroes and characters, and clues about the future of the world of Overwatch!

New Limited Time Event: King's Row – Underworld

Stop Null Sector from taking over the Omnic Underworld in this new co-op event that's free to play for everyone! Reactivate a combat modified TS-1 Utility Bot to aid in liberating endangered omnics, but be warned: massive amounts of Null Sector forces have occupied King's Row. And that's not all—a powerful new support unit will be healing the deadly OR-14 attack bot in your path.

Every week, we'll be adding new challenges and ways to play this new co-op event. Keep checking back! The King’s Row – Underworld event runs from August 10 to September 5.

General Changes

Firing Range

Train your aim with an all-new addition to the Practice Range! Use targets large and small, stationary and mobile, to perfect your crosshair tracking skills. Rack up points and strive to set the high score!

Challenges

Added a new Weekly challenge: Making Progress – Earn 8 Progression Levels. Instead of rewarding additional Battle Pass XP, this challenge rewards 150 Overwatch Credits to buy items from the Hero Gallery and counts as a challenge to earn Overwatch Coins when you complete multiple weekly challenges.

Weekly Overwatch Coins reward requirements are updated from 4/8/11 to 4/9/12.

Added a new set of challenges for the “Invasion” story missions. They can be found under the Lifetime tab.

Added Player Progression challenges for all 38 heroes. Player Icons can now be earned through these challenges.

Added Gold player title rewards to Competitive challenges. Developer Comments: We've adjusted the second and third tiers to 9 and 12, but expect players to complete “Making Progress” on their way to those thresholds, which should leave the difficulty to complete weekly challenges unchanged. We've kept the first tier requirement at 4, which should be easier to earn with the introduction of the new weekly challenge.



On Fire

Increased minimum Blazing time to 10 seconds.

Added a 3-second cooldown to Blazing to prevent the sound effect from playing too frequently.

The visual effects for Blazing have been enhanced.

Ping System

Changed Symmetra's personal Teleporter pings to work like Illari's personal Healing Pylon pings so that the waypoint UI is removed when these objects are pinged.

Fixed Lifeweaver pinging enemy Petal Platforms as if they belong to him.

Health Packs are now pingable.

Text Chat

The ‘Unfiltered’ setting for all text chat channels has been removed. Players will have a choice on their chat settings between Friendly and Mature. Players that had previously set Text Profanity Filters to Unfiltered will now have applicable filters set to Mature.

Regardless of text chat filter settings, please continue to report those using inappropriate chat using the in-game report tool.

Competitive Play Changes

Top 500 Leaderboards

The number of wins required to appear on the Top 500 Leaderboard has been increased from 25 to 50 for consistency with our other Competitive game modes

Hero Changes

Armor health damage reduction is now additive with other sources of damage reduction and has a maximum cap of 50%.

Tank

D.Va Boosters Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3.5 seconds. Eject Mech Pilot is now damage immune for 0.4 seconds while ejecting.

Doomfist Seismic Slam Cooldown reduced from 7 to 6 seconds. Power Block Now reduces damage from stuck projectiles.

Orisa Augmented Fusion Driver Damage falloff range increased from 15 to 20 meters. Fortify Fortify health bonus increased from 75 to 125.

Ramattra Base movement ground deceleration increased to match standard heroes movement.

Winston Tesla Cannon Secondary fire charge time reduced from 1.2 to 1 second. Secondary fire recovery time increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds.



Damage

Bastion A-36 Tactical Grenade Maximum explosion damage falloff reduced from 70% to50%. Detonation time reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds. Recoil adjusted to recover more quickly. Projectile size increased from 0.2 to 0.25. Impact damage increased from 15 to 30. Configuration: Recon Reload time reduced from 1.5 to 1.2 seconds. Configuration: Assault Transforming into Configuration Assault now repairs 50 armor health. Configuration: Artillery Targeting state movement speed increased from 20 to 25 meters per second.

Cassidy Base health increased from 200 to 225. Peacekeeper Peacekeeper damage falloff range rescaled from 25-45 meters to 25-35 meters. Magentic Grenade Projectile now has a maximum travel time of 1.5 seconds.

Slow amount reduced from 30 to 25%.

Hanzo Storm Bow Arrow draw progress is no longer preserved while wall climbing.

Soldier: 76 Helix Rocket Explosion damage reduced from 90 to 80. Tactical Visor Ultimate cost increased 10%.

Sombra EMP Ultimate cost increased 15%. No longer destroys Lifeweaver's Tree of Life.

Torbjörn Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 to 0.4 seconds. Rivet Gun Primary fire recovery time reduced from 0.55 to 0.48 seconds. Forge Hammer Swing recovery time reduced from 0.75 to 0.6 seconds.



Support

Ana Biotic Rifle Damage and healing per projectile reduced from 75 to 70. Unscoped projectile size increased from 0 to 0.1.

Brigitte Barrier Shield Barrier Shield health reduced from 300 to 250. Rally Ultimate cost increased 6%.

Kiriko Protection Suzu Knockback removed. Healing reduced from 50 to 40. Now heals for an additional 30 health when cleansing a negative effect. Kunai Damage increased from 40 to 45. Recovery time reduced from 0.55 to 0.5 seconds. Critical damage multiplier reduced from 3 to 2.5x.

Lifeweaver Base health reduced from 200 to 175. Base shield health increased from 0 to 50. Thorn Valley Reduced spread for one of the two Thorn Volley projectiles fired per shot by 25%. Rejuvenating Dash Healing increased from 25 to 50. Life Grip Mobility lockout duration increased from 0.45 to 0.75 seconds. Tree of Life 50% of Tree of Life’s overhealing is now converted into Overhealth – up to 100 maximum Overhealth.

Lúcio Crossfade Crossfade self-healing penalty is now reduced from 60 to 0% for the duration of Amp It Up

Mercy Caduceus Staff Secondary fire damage boost reduced from 30 to 25%.



Other Changes

