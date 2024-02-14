The Indiana Pacers visit the Toronto Raptors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Pacers are 30-25 this season, but they have lost two of their last three games. They are coming off a pretty bad loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana has played the Raptors once this season, and they lost by one point. In the game, the Pacers put up 131 points. Tyrese Haliburton dropped 33 points with 16 assists in the loss. Buddy Hield had 31 points, but he was traded recently. However, this game will mark Pascal Siakam's return to Toronto.

The Raptors are 19-35 this season, and they have lost their last two games. In their win over the Pacers earlier this season, Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 36 points. Obviously, Siakam is now with the Pacers, though. However, Scottie Barnes had 20 points, and 12 rebounds in the win. The Raptors ended up shooting over 50 percent from the field in the game. Toronto could be without RJ Barrett in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Raptors Odds

Indiana Pacers: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -178

Toronto Raptors: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 244.5 (-112)

Under: 244.5 (-108)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Sportsnet+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pacers score the most points per game in the NBA. They average 123.7 points per game this season, and it is mainly thanks to Haliburton. He had an awesome game against the Raptors the first time around, and he could definitely do it again in this one. The Raptors have only gotten worse with their trades, so the Pacers should be able to put up some more points in this game. In their last 10 games, the Raptors have allowed 123.0 points per game, so the Pacers should be in good shape.

Indiana is 27-9 when they score 120+ points this season. They have the ability to put up that many points on any given night, and this game should be no different. With Haliburton and Siakam healthy, the Pacers can be expected to score 30 points per quarter.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

Toronto was able to put up 132 points in their win over the Pacers earlier this season. That is the only way to beat the Pacers – for the most part. The Pacers allow the third-most points per game in the NBA this season. The Pacers have a record of 13-14 when they allow 120 points or more this season. The Raptors do not get to that mark often, but when they do, they win. The Raptors should be able to win this game as long as they can keep up the scoring against the Pacers.

Final Pacers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

This game could be another high-scoring contest. Both teams are a much different team heading into this game with trades and injuries. However, the Pacers are the better team, and they are confident in their abilities. With this also being Pascal Siakam's return to Canada, I like the Pacers to win the game. I will take Indiana to cover this spread on the road.

Final Pacers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Pacers -4 (-110), Over 244.5 (-112)