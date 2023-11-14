Here are three trade targets for the Pacers early in the 2023-24 NBA season as Indiana looks to add veteran depth and defense to its roster.

The Indiana Pacers are one of the early surprises of the 2023-24 NBA season. Fairly enough, a lot expected the Pacers to make a leap this season following Tyrese Haliburton's breakout 2022-23 campaign that saw the young point guard emerge as an All-Star. However, nobody really saw Indiana sport the best offense in the NBA this year.

The Pacers rank first in offensive rating through the first three weeks of the new season, ironically just above head coach Rick Carlisle's former team, the Dallas Mavericks. Indiana also ranks first in points per game (126.0), assists per game (30.7), and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.36). In addition, the Pacers are also second in true shooting percentage, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage so far this season.

The Pacers' flying start to the 2023-24 season has led them to a three-way tie for third in the Eastern Conference with a 6-4 record. Nonetheless, even with the encouraging first three weeks, there is still a high probability that Indiana will slow down eventually and ultimately fight for a play-in tournament spot. The Pacers are still one of the youngest teams in the NBA. As such, its youth could eventually take over at some point this season.

In addition, Indiana could really use some help defensively. While their offense has been rolling, the Pacers are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. With that said, perhaps Indiana could look to trade for a veteran defensive piece who could help guide this team to level up as a legitimate playoff team. Here are three potential trade targets for the Pacers early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is a trade target who could be on several teams' radar this season, including the Indiana Pacers. The Blazers signed Grant to a massive five-year, $160 million deal this summer. The 29-year-old will be on the books for $27.5 million this season. Indiana could trade Buddy Hield's expiring deal, Daniel Theis' contract, and some draft capital to the Blazers to acquire Grant.

Grant provides the Pacers with a competent two-way wing who can be a solid addition to their frontcourt. The Pacers still lack depth at the power forward spot. Though he has started all 10 games so far for Indiana this season, Obi Toppin still isn't getting full-time starters minutes. That's where a proven veteran like Grant comes in.

The former Syracuse standout began his career as a defensive specialist but has evolved into a skilled offensive player. He'll be a tremendous secondary option behind Haliburton and could even be the primary scorer on a handful of nights with his ability to score in a multitude of ways. Moreover, his defensive versatility will help the Pacers improve in one of their biggest weaknesses this season.

As someone who shares a similar skill-set as Jerami Grant, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is another possible trade target for the Pacers this season. He should be a great plug-and-play wing to complement who could both knock down threes and defend.

Anunoby has established himself as one of the NBA's best 3-and-D players. While he has improved as a shot creator over the years, he still excels most in the 3-and-D role. An elite catch-and-shoot option, Anunoby should thrive playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton, who should find him plenty of open looks should he eventually become a Pacer. In addition, as one of the league's most versatile defenders, Anunoby will help improve the Pacers' lackluster defense.

Indiana should have the assets to trade for Anunoby. They could trade Buddy Hield's expiring deal to Toronto. In addition to draft capital, the Pacers could also send Andrew Nembhard back home. Nembhard, 23, could be the Raptors' long-term solution at point guard. He won't get much opportunities sticking in Indiana with Haliburton at the helm, so the Pacers could use him to upgrade their roster.

Marcus Smart of the Memphis Grizzlies is another player in the mold of a veteran defensive player the Pacers could target. Smart is a lot smaller than the two aforementioned trade targets. But as a former Defensive Player of the Year, he helps address Indiana's biggest concern as a team.

Smart's debut season with the Grizzlies hasn't gone as planned. With Ja Morant still serving his suspension until December, Memphis is off to a horrendous 2-8 start. If the Grizzlies eventually tank the season, perhaps they could already look to move on from the former Celtics guard.

Smart will be a solid guard to pair alongside Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt. Haliburton isn't particularly known for his defense and while he plays solid team defense, he still has his shortcomings as an on-ball defender. In addition, Smart's presence gives Indiana a great point-of-attack defender and a great veteran mentor and culture setter for this young Pacers team.