David Bakhtiari injury gets reality check from Ian Rapoport

The Green Bay Packers will enter training camp with David Bakhtiari on the sideline, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The veteran offensive lineman battled injuries all of last season, and doesn’t appear to be at 100% strength just yet with training camp getting underway. NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped a truth bomb on the situation, providing a mixed bag of news for Packers fans.

Per Rapoport, the Packers are merely exercising caution with Bakhtiari’s injury designation. Green Bay reportedly wants to see how Bakhtiari looks before activating him to be a full participant in camp. While the lack of a new injury is optimistic, Rapoport indicates that Bakhtiari’s health will be a touch-and-go matter throughout the season.

"There's always going to be caution with David Bakhtiari.. until he says I'm good & stop asking it's always gonna be a concern"@RapSheet on the Green Bay Packers placing David Bakhtiari on the PUP list #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/CcfvuO1BiH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 25, 2022

Rapoport indicates that Bakhtiari’s health will be a concern for the Packers all year long. While he mentioned that Bakhtiari landing on the PUP list could be purely precautionary, he also noted that the offensive lineman’s health will be closely monitored throughout the season.

“Until he gets out there and is like ‘I’m good, stop asking,’ then it’s going to be a little bit of a concern,” Rapoport said of Bakhtiari via the Pat McAfee Show.

Bakhtiari featured in just one game during the 2022 NFL regular season, and has made just 13 appearances for the Packers over the last two seasons. The expectation last season was that Bakhtiari would be able to return for the Packers’ playoff run, but as Rapoport indicates, following a late-season appearance against the Lions, the veteran OL never felt quite right.

Fortunately, his designation on the PUP list doesn’t seem to be a new injury or anything of major concern. The reality of the situation is that Bakhtiari will be closely watched until both he and the Packers deem there is minimal risk of re-injury.