Za’Darius Smith’s decision to ditch the Green Bay Packers for the Minnesota Vikings in the off-season shocked many fans. The probability of Z leaving the team in free agency was always there. However, for Smith to join a team in the same division (the Vikings, of all teams!) came as a gut punch to fans.

Already, Smith is relishing the opportunity to take a stab at his former team. The Vikings are scheduled to face the Packers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. It’s a classic rivalry matchup made spicier by Smith’s excitement to face his former team. (via Rich Eisen Show)

“I can’t wait to face them on the first day and see the look on Aaron Rodgers’ face…”

New @Vikings LB @zadariussmith (and former #GoPackGo sack master) quickly became one of our favorites today and he told us it's going to feel to line up against @AaronRodgers12 twice a year and actually be able to hit him:#NFL #SKOL pic.twitter.com/MrZM6gJNk5 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 18, 2022

The Packers initially thought that they wouldn’t have to worry about Za’Darius Smith wrecking their crew when he bolted. It was reported initally that the former Pro Bowl linebacker would be returning to Baltimore when free agency started. However, talks seemingly fell through between the two sides, and Smith backed out of the deal.

As a result, Smith went to the Vikings, where he gets to make Aaron Rodgers’ life a living hell two times every season. Smith also has a chance to end his former team’s chances in the playoffs if they ever meet there. The irony of a former Green Bay standout helping to destroy his former team as a member of the Vikings would be hilarious.

Can Za’Darius Smith make a difference on his new team and help end the Packers’ domination of the Vikings? Or will Aaron Rodgers prove to be a hurdle too tall to overcome?