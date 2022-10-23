The Philadelphia Phillies shut the door on the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLCS in just five games, using a comeback win in Game 5 to secure the series victory. The decisive moment of the game came via a Bryce Harper home run, as the Phillies star gave them a late 4-3 lead which they did not relinquish. After the game, Padres manager Bob Melvin explained his decision-making in not turning to Josh Hader to face Harper.

Via AJ Cassavell, Melvin claimed that he didn’t think Hader was ready to come into the game yet by the time Harper got to the plate, prompting him to stick with Robert Suarez, who let up the two-run jack in the eighth inning. Melvin said that he didn’t want to have to use Hader for two full innings, and that he thought the Suarez-Harper matchup was one that favored the pitcher.

In the end, he turned out to be dead wrong, as Harper sent an opposite-field blast over the fence to give the Phils a 4-3 lead in a huge spot. Hader did not end up coming into the game, as Suarez pitched 2.0 innings.

It’s a decision Melvin will look back on with some disdain, I’m sure. The Padres manager could have gone with his best arm at the most crucial point in his team’s season, and he opted to play the matchup game. When push comes to shove, and it’s their best player vs. yours, that’s an easier pill to swallow than losing when you had an ace up your sleeve. Hader could potentially have come in and shut the door on Harper and the Phillies, but we’ll never know because Melvin elected to keep the ball in Suarez’s hand.