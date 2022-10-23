The San Diego Padres have their backs against the wall in the NLCS, down three games to one against the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. But Blake Snell and co. are adamant that the series is far from over.

Leading up to a do-or-die Game 5 in Philadelphia, the Padres pitcher and former Cy Young award winner was vocal on the weight of expectations being on the Phillies side.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“Padres starter Blake Snell, their scheduled Game 6 starter, on the #Phillies: ‘All of the pressure is on them. We know they don’t want to go to San Diego.’”

Should the Padres steal a win in Philly and extend the series, the final two games will be played in the friendly confines of Petco Park. Winning three games in a row is a tall order, no matter where the games are being played, but Blake Snell does have a point in that winning one in emphatic fashion can swing momentum in an instant.

In a Padres-Phillies matchup that has been defined by its major comebacks, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise for the same thing to happen throughout the series. With each team’s ace on the mound for Game 5, there’s little doubt that they’ll be getting each other’s best shot.