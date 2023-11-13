Phil Nevin, who previously coached the Los Angeles Angels, is emerging as a finalist for the San Diego Padres' manager job

Former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin is reportedly among the finalists for the San Diego Padres' managerial job, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. San Diego is expected to make their decision soon, perhaps even this week. Nevin has competition but is being seriously considered for the position.

The Padres are taking their time with this move. San Diego clearly wants to ensure that their next manager will give them the best chance to win.

Hiring their next manager, whether it ends up being Phil Nevin or someone else, will also help them have a better all-around understanding of the team. Their manager can provide insight and share his opinion on specific roster moves for the Padres.

Will Phill Nevin be the Padres' next manager

Nevin played for the Padres during his big league career and went to high school near Petco Park, according to Morosi. As a result, he was immediately mentioned as a potential candidate for San Diego once the offseason began.

Sure enough, it appears that Nevin is drawing serious consideration.

Nevin previously coached the Angels in 2022 and 2023. Los Angeles failed to reach the playoffs in each season, but Nevin still did a respectable job in his first head coaching gig.

The Padres will consider Nevin's ties to the organization in addition to his recent MLB managing experience. Nothing is guaranteed just yet, but it would not be surprising by any means to see the Padres hire Phil Nevin as their next manager for the 2024 season.