The San Diego Padres have interviewed former Angels skipper Phil Nevin, who has strong ties to the organization.

The San Diego Padres are in search of a new manager after Bob Melvin took over as skipper of the San Francisco Giants. And while there appears to be some logical internal candidates for the Padres, they're also looking elsewhere.

The organization has interviewed ex-Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin for the job opening, as reported by Dennis Lin. He also noted that AJ Preller said a decision on the next boss will come by early next week.

Ryan Flaherty and Mike Shildt, both coaches with the Padres already, are considered heavy favorites to replace Melvin. Nevin may be an intriguing option as well, having served as the Angels skipper for a season and a half. He's also got strong ties to the city of San Diego, living in a nearby suburb and playing seven of his 12 big league seasons with the franchise.

Who will the Padres hire?

The Padres undoubtedly want to make sure they hire the right manager after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Despite having a star-studded roster that is build to contend for a World Series, they didn't even make the playoffs. Preller has gone out and spend a boatload of money to build this roster and it failed miserably this past season.

Juan Soto trade rumors continue to swirl as well, despite Scott Boras saying Wednesday that he is very much in San Diego's plans. But if the slugger doesn't sign a new deal shortly, you'd have to imagine the Padres will trade him. The club is also likely to lose Blake Snell to free agency, too.

Benji Gil, who was on the Angels' coaching staff for the last two years, is also considered to be in the mix for the manager job. No shortage of options to choose from for Preller, who has gone through far too many skippers across the last number of seasons. Jayce Tingler only lasted two seasons before Melvin replaced him, coaching the team in 2022 and 2023.