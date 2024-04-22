The San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres Rockies.
The San Diego Padres have not played great baseball to start the 2024 season. However, no team in the National League West has played great baseball in the first three and a half weeks of this campaign. The Los Angeles Dodgers are just 13-11 through 24 games. The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants just split a four-game series over the weekend. Neither team has caught fire in April. The Padres are fortunate no other team in their division has been able to get going. However, the Padres have therefore missed an opportunity to gain a lead and put pressure on Los Angeles, Arizona, and San Francisco. As we move into May, the Dodgers are likely to get better. When the weather gets warmer, the Dodger bats heat up, and we typically see one of those months where the Dodgers win over 20 games and begin to put some distance between themselves and the competition. The Padres need to be the team which puts together a 20-10 stretch of 30 games. They failed to do that in 2023. They need to do that in 2024 if they want to make the playoffs.
The Padres know they need to hammer the Colorado Rockies if they want to play postseason baseball this year. The Rockies are just 5-17 through 22 games. What stands out about the 2024 Rockies is that they can't hit. Usually, the Rockies have bad teams because they can't pitch. To be sure, this team does not have elite pitching. However, if you look at the Rockies' season through 22 games, what really jumps off the page is how many games the Rockies have in which they fail to score three or four runs.
Over the weekend against the Seattle Mariners, the Rockies got shut out in the first nine innings of a game. In one of those two games, the score was tied and a 0-0 game went into the 10th inning. The Rockies won that game in 10, 2-1, over Seattle on Sunday afternoon. Then, in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, the Rockies scored just two runs. So, over the weekend, Colorado scored a total of four runs in three games, and only two total runs in regulation. That's crazy. The Rockies play in the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the majors. If they can't score, they're toast.
Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Padres-Rockies MLB odds.
MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds
San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-125)
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+104)
Over: 10.5 (-112)
Under: 10.5 (-108)
How To Watch Padres vs. Rockies
TV: MLB (Padres) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT
Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread
The Padres have Dylan Cease on the mound. This is their big pitching acquisition in the offseason, essentially the replacement for Blake Snell, the Cy Young Award winner who went to the San Francisco Giants. Against a light-hitting Colorado team which is struggling to crank homers and generate consistent offense, even at home in Coors Field, Cease should be able to give the Padres a strong outing which should translate to a victory.
Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread
The Padres are still an inconsistent team with an inconsistent offense. They played a solid game on Sunday in a win over the Blue Jays, but they were stagnant and stuck in losses to Toronto on Friday and Saturday. The 2023 Padres had a “one step forward, one step backward” pattern in which they couldn't stack wins and couldn't sustain momentum. San Diego struggled to create long winning streaks and 10-game bundles in which it went 7-3 or 8-2. The 2024 Padres are having that same problem. The Rockies bothered the Padres last year. They can bother the Padres this year. They have given San Diego fits at Coors over the years, too.
Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick
The Padres underachieved last year when they faced the Rockies, but the 2024 Rockies are really bad. Take the Padres.
Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5