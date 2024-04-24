The San Diego Padres had won six consecutive games, including the first game of this series, before losing 7-4 to the Rockies on Tuesday night. It was Colorado's sixth win of the season, improving their record to an abysmal 6-18. The Padres continue to try to elevate themselves above an average team, but they are 13-13 to start the season. The Padres are just 1.5 games back of first place thanks to the Dodgers struggling to start the season, and the two teams will likely be at the top of the National League West at season's end. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Rockies prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Randy Vasquez is in line to get the start on Thursday afternoon. His first start of the season was a good outing, going five innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. Vasquez didn't make the opening day roster after being acquired from the Yankees, starting in El Paso in AAA. He had a 7.94 ERA in three starts, going just 11 1/3 innings. Yu Darvish is expected to be out for one more rotation with a neck injury, so this could be Vasquez's last chance to stick with the big club.
Dakota Hudson's start with the Rockies won't go down in Colorado sports lore. The Rockies have lost every game that Hudson has started (which isn't a big deal since the Rockies are 6-18), but his numbers aren't great either. He allowed zero earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first start but has since allowed three, five, and four earned runs. Coors Field doesn't do Colorado's starting pitchers any favors, but the concerning thing is that two of those three games were on the road.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds
San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline: -146
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline: +124
Over: 11 (-115)
Under: 11 (-105)
How to Watch Padres vs. Rockies
Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT
TV: MLB Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
A discouraging trend for the Rockies is that their offense is so bad they can't even generate runs at Coors Field. The Rockies are batting .243 at home, averaging 3.7 runs/nine. This isn't a problem for the Padres on the road, and their output at altitude may help these numbers increase even more. San Diego is batting .297 on the road, averaging 5.5 runs/nine.
The Rockies are barely batting above .200 against righties over their last ten games, which sets up Vasquez to have another quality start. The Padres aren't the best offensive team against right-handed pitching, batting .274 over their past ten games, but regardless they have generated a lot more success than the Rockies.
Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockies have won four of their six games at home, including the 7-4 victory over the Padres on Tuesday night. There aren't many more reasons on paper that the Rockies can win this game. It can happen, as we saw on Wednesday, but the Rockies taking two games off the Padres is even more unlikely.
Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick
The Padres have a better record on the road than at home, boasting a 7-5 record. It's hard to back the Rockies in this matchup, as the Padres are better up and down the lineup, rotation, and bullpen. The Padres may be underachieving this season, but a split against the Rockies would be considered a failure. At the time of this writing, they've already split the first two games. Assuming that the Padres win on Wednesday night, they'll be determined to get the series win on Thursday.
Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-146)