New York Knicks star Julius Randle has had quite the eventful career. Randle was drafted seventh overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014 and spent four seasons in Hollywood before joining the New Orleans Pelicans for one season. The lefty then took his talents to the New York Knicks, where it has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride. But in this piece, let’s take a look at Julius Randle’s Net Worth in 2023.

Julius Randle’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $25 million

Julius Randle’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $25 million, according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. However, that will inevitably go up as he continues to produce spectacular performances for a big-market club like the Knicks.

The 6-foot-8 power forward from Dallas started his professional career as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Lakers. Unfortunately, his rookie season was cut way too short after breaking his right tibia just 14 minutes into his first NBA game.

In his overall stint with the Lakers, Randle averaged 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 238 games.

During the 2018-2019 offseason, the lefty forward signed a two-year contract worth $18 million to join the Pelicans. He had a fantastic season with the Pels, putting up 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. That led him to decline his second-year player option in hopes of landing a major paycheck.

On July 9, 2019, Randle signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Knicks.

Randle’s first season in New York was just okay, but his second season was his breakthrough campaign. He notched 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range. He made his first All-Star Game and was named Most Improved Player. The lefty even made it on the All-NBA Second Team while leading the franchise back to the playoffs with a fourth-seed finish in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, the Knicks bowed out of the playoffs in the first round against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Still, with this remarkable season in the books, Randle got a four-year, $117 million contract extension.

“For me, it was kind of like a no-brainer,” said Randle, according to The Knicks Wall . “It was security, but for me, I just truly enjoy being a Knick at the end of the day, and I don’t think there’s a better place to win a championship than here. I want to be a part of that, and I felt like me signing this extension could help [Knicks President] Leon [Rose] and those other guys get pieces to continue to build the team.”

Randle was hoping to build on that breakout season in 2021-22, but, unfortunately, he and the Knicks took a major step back. The big man saw his numbers drop almost across the board, with his shooting efficiency taking a massive dip. Randle’s setback helped result in New York missing out on the postseason and also sparked some trade rumors.

However, Randle promptly bounced back again in 2022-23. He found his form alongside newcomer Jalen Brunson, notching a career-high 25.1 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Knicks are returning to the playoffs in a tough Eastern Conference and will be hoping Randle is able to return from an ankle injury to help spark a long run.

The two-time All-Star suffered the ill-timed ankle injury late in the regular season, putting him on the shelf leading up to the playoffs. New York will have a hard time winning in the postseason if Randle isn’t playing or if he’s not close to 100%, so the hope is he will be okay by then.

Either way, Julius Randle has blossomed into a star with the Knicks, which only heightens his profile and earning potential. The 28-year-old is making nearly $24 million this season in the first year of his contract extension, and that number will go up moving forward.

Were you at all stunned by Julius Randle’s net worth in 2023?