The Carolina Panthers are officially about to enter their Bryce Young era. They will start it with a road matchup against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons and should have veteran wide receiver Adam Theilen ready to haul in passes from the top overall draft pick.

Thielen, who joined the Panthers this past offseason on a three-year deal, is listed as questionable with an ankle injury but Carolina will definitely need him out there to support Young as he begins his NFL journey. Fortunately for the Panthers, he is “good to go” against the Falcons, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

One of several veterans the Panthers signed to provide Young with a solid supporting cast, Thielen posted 716 receiving yards, 60 catches and six touchdowns last season with the Minnesota Vikings. The expectation leading up to his first game with the Panthers is that he would be able to go.

With D.J. Chark Jr. already ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Theilen, tight end Hayden Hurst and rookie Jonathan Mingo will have to step up against a solid Atlanta secondary that features A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates and Tre Flowers. Carolina's receiving depth, which includes Laviska Shenault Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr. and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, will be tested.

As Young makes the adjustment to the NFL, Thielen will have to adjust, too, as he has played mostly with veteran quarterbacks throughout his career. The Panthers put together a lot of players from different teams this offseason in the hopes of creating a foundation Young can build on.