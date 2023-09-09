Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is expected to play tomorrow against the Atlanta Falcons despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

While rookie quarterback Bryce Young will be without DJ Chark for his NFL debut against the Falcons, it is good news that Adam Thielen is likely going to play. With the Panthers parting ways with DJ Moore this offseason, Thielen was brought in to be a valuable veteran piece for Bryce Young in his rookie season.

Pass rusher Brian Burns is also reportedly making the trip to Atlanta with the team for Sunday's game with his contract dispute ongoing, according to Wolfe. It will be interesting to see if the Panthers can come to an agreement on a long-term deal with Brian Burns at some point.

The Panthers come into the 2023 season with expectations that are not very high. It is Frank Reich's first season with the team, and the hope for many is that Young shows flashes and the potential to live up to his pre draft status.

However, if the Panthers can out-perform expectations this season, they could contend for the NFC South title, as the rest of the teams in the division are not expected to be great either.

Week 1 is an opportunity to change the perception of the Panthers early on in the season. They follow up the game against the Falcons with another division game, as they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. It will be intriguing to see where the Panthers are after the first two weeks of the season.