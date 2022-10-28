Baker Mayfield exhibits maturity amid benching for PJ Walker

It seems that Baker Mayfield’s time as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback may now be over.

Mayfield has been sidelined for the last two weeks with an ankle injury. He has now been removed from the injury report and is prepared to return to the field. But the Panthers have decided to keep him out of the lineup for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

In the absence of Mayfield, Panthers backup quarterback PJ Walker rose to the occasion. In Weeks 5 and 6, Walker struggled, recording just 120 passing yards on 22 total attempts.

But in Week 7, Walker looked to be a legitimate option at quarterback. On the way to taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Walker recorded 177 passing yards and two touchdowns.

More importantly, he was able to get the Panthers offense moving against a solid Buccaneers defense. On the ground, the team recorded 173 rushing yards and one touchdown, just days after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. Through the air, wide receiver D.J. Moore had his best outing of the season with seven receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.

This performance from Walker and the Panthers offense was arguably better than any outing that Mayfield has had this season.

Before going down with his ankle injury, Mayfield struggled to get the Panthers offense moving. In his five appearances, he threw for 962 passing yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. On the ground, he generated 40 rushing yards and one touchdown.

With Mayfield under center, the Panthers posted a 1-4 record.

On Thursday, Baker Mayfield spoke with the media regarding Walker taking over the QB1 duties. During the conversation, Mayfield made it clear that he wanted to be on the field but was also sure to congratulate Walker on his success.

Via The Athletics Joe Person:

“We all want to play. That’s the nature of this business, that’s the nature of playing sports. My role right now is to help us win any way I can and that’s helping out in the QB room and doing scout team stuff and trying to get under their skin on defense. I’m enjoying what I’m doing right now. Obviously I’d like to be out there, but P.J. played his ass off and deserves to go out there again and play. I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win.

When the Panthers traded for Mayfield, many thought the former first overall pick could have a career resurgence with the team. There was also a belief that if Mayfield struggled, it would be Sam Darnold who emerged into the starting role.

Darnold himself is working back from an ankle injury that he suffered in the preseason. At the moment, he is still on the injured reserve and is working to return to the field.

Darnold served as the Panthers starting quarterback last season. Heading into the season, the starting quarterback battle was between Darold and Mayfield. Walker himself knew that he was behind them both.

Now, Walker will be leading the charge himself. In his appearances, he has looked to give the Panthers the best chance to succeed.

With the team now at 2-5, the Panthers are looking to go with the hot hand. At the moment, that is Walker.