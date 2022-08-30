‘I’m going to f*** them up’: Baker Mayfield’s bold warning to Browns revealed by reporter

Baker Mayfield has revenge on his mind when the Carolina Panthers face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

The quarterback, who was of course nixed as the starter for the Browns in favor of Deshaun Watson and then ultimately traded to the Panthers, is fired up to take on his former team as noted by an NFL sideline reporter who recently ran into the signal-caller.

Via Cleveland.com:

“I was like, ‘Kick some butt.’ I didn’t say that word,” she said with a laugh. “… Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I like cannot wait. And he uses some expletives. … He’s like, ‘I’m gonna bleep them up.”

Hanzus asked Frelund if that was a direct quote, “’I’m gonna f*** them up.”

One could only imagine how motivated Baker Mayfield is to go out there and tear apart the Browns defense. After all, this is the same franchise that gave up on him and made one of the most controversial signings in the history of the sport instead, even though Baker was still on the roster ready to bounce back after off-season shoulder surgery.

Now, he’s got a fresh start in Carolina, and with both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral sidelined with injuries, this is Mayfield’s time to shine. It’s hard to believe the NFL set up the schedule like this but isn’t it a fitting first game for Baker Mayfield? Might be one of the most anticipated contests of Week 1, to be honest.

Will he ball out or struggle? We shall see. But by the sounds of it, he’s confident as ever.