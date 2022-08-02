Just because Baker Mayfield is no longer with the Cleveland Browns, it doesn’t mean that drama between the Carolina Panthers quarterback and his former team will completely subside. For one, the NFL has put the Panthers and the Browns on a collision course in Week 1, and while there’s uncertainty on who Carolina’s starting quarterback will be by the time the 2022 NFL season rolls around, Mayfield expressed his thoughts when asked about the missed opportunity to face Deshaun Watson right out of the gate.

Via Zach Koons of Sports Illustrated:

“That, honestly, is none of my business,” Mayfield said during a Monday press conference. “I don’t play against the other quarterback. It’s the most cliché thing to say, but that’s just the truth. When it comes down to it, I’m game-planning against their defense. And if I’m playing or not, I’m trying to help this team win. And that’s my mindset going into it. So I gotta keep getting better.”

Regardless of who wins the Panthers’ quarterback battle in the offseason, that QB will not have a showdown with Watson in Week 1, with the Browns quarterback getting suspended for the Browns’ first six games in the upcoming 2022 NFL campaign.

Mayfield, who was traded to Carolina by the Browns last July in exchange for a draft pick in 2024, is competing with Sam Darnold for the Panthers’ QB1 role.

In four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield collected 14,125 passing yards and 92 passing touchdowns against 56 interceptions while completing 61.6 percent of his pass attempts.