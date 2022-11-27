Published November 27, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Nebraska’s 2022 season hasn’t panned out as expected, but there’s reason for hope after the team announced that they had signed Matt Rhule to a massive eight-year, $72 million deal to be their new head coach. This would seemingly have no impact on the NFL currently, but the Carolina Panthers beg to differ.

The Panthers fired Rhule after their horrid start to the 2022 season, and were on the hook to absorb the remainder of his contract with them. But with Nebraska hiring Rhule, Carolina is no longer on the hook for that money, meaning they will likely be jumping for joy now that Rhule is returning to the college realm in an effort to help Nebraska turn things around.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“When Nebraska hired Matt Rhule, they did more than just set up their future — they also offset the vast majority of the $34M the Panthers still owed him. This was the thought when CAR hired Rhule. If he didn’t work out, they would be covered. He’ll make $72M over 8 in Nebraska.”

Similar to Nebraska, not much has gone right for the Panthers this season. The hope was that Rhule would be able to turn around their offense with Baker Mayfield taking over under center. Instead, the offense has looked horrible all season long, and they appear set for a lengthy rebuild after firing Rhule and trading their star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Nebraska will be hoping that Rhule’s tenure with them will go better than his stint with the Panthers went, otherwise they will be hoping someone takes them off the hook the way they just bailed out the Panthers. For now, both teams have something to be excited about for the first time in a while, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for all the parties involved here.