Published November 25, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

After a lengthy search, Nebraska football seems to be nearing a hire, as the program has “zeroed in” on ex-Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule to be their next head coach, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Low reports that Matt Rhule and Nebraska football are hoping to finalize a deal in the next few days.

Rhule was always seen as a potential candidate based on speculation, though it appears that the interest between the two sides was always real.

The ex-Panthers head coach, former NFL head coach and current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold were seen as some of the top candidates for the job after the team fired Scott Frost in September.

However, Rhule seemed to separate himself from the pack last week, as Mitch Sherman of The Athletic reported that the two sides were “in talks” about the Cornhuskers’ head coach job.

The ex-Panthers head coach did not perform well at the professional level, as he accumulated an 11-27 record during his tenure in Carolina from 2020-2022.

But Nebraska football was clearly willing to look past that and remember the version of Matt Rhule who paced the sidelines for Temple and Baylor earlier in his coaching career.

That head coach compiled multiple double-digit win seasons while leading Temple to a conference championship win and Baylor to the Big 12 title game, as well as the Sugar Bowl.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that some “details” need to be finalized, including with the Panthers, who still owe Rhule $34 million. But Thamel added that “it looks like it’s going to happen.”

Nebraska football, who has endured six straight losing seasons, are poised to make a program-changing hire in Matt Rhule.