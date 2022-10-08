The 1 major loophole that could force Panthers to fire Matt Rhule sooner rather than later

The Carolina Panthers have started off their season 1-3, which if you really think about it, isn’t exactly a disastrous position for them to be in right now. However, this all changes once you realize that their next three opponents are the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Due to their tough schedule in the coming weeks, the Panthers could end up 1-6 after Week 7. At that point, it would not be surprising if Matt Rhule ends up as the first head coaching casualty of the season. That is, of course, under the assumption that no other coach gets fired between now and then.

The 47-year-old signed a $62 million deal at the end of the 2020 season which should keep him in Carolina for the next seven years. However, after what has been a disappointing 2021 campaign followed by a slow start in 2022, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if the front office is already considering parting ways with Rhule.

Mike Florio of PFT points out a very important aspect of the Panthers’ decision in terms of keeping Rhule as their head coach. As it turns out, Carolina would get some of the potential buyout money back if and when he finds a new job:

If Rhule lands a job in the coming NCAA hiring cycle, the Panthers would get a dollar-for-dollar credit as to any remaining buyout. If Tepper keeps Rhule until after the season, the college jobs might be filled.

What is clear here is that the Panthers are stuck between a rock and a hard place here. They obviously don’t want to jump the gun on Matt Rhule, and they want to give him as much breathing room as possible. However, when will enough be enough?