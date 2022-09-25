Matt Rhule’s tenure with the Carolina Panthers has been a miserable experience so far. It seemed like the team had put it together after a terrible 2020 season, starting 2021 with a 3-0 record. Since then, though, the team has only won two more games. In fact, they are on an awful nine-game losing streak dating back to the 2021 season.

The back-to-back losing seasons and a dreadful start to 2022 has fans wondering about Matt Rhule’s future with the Panthers. Many expected the former Baylor coach to be in the hot seat. In a shocking twist, though, it seems like owner David Tepper is still being patient with the head coach. (via Ian Rapoport on NFL.com)

“With the locker room still believing in Rhule, sources informed of the Panthers’ thinking say, and with the team’s fight and effort still clear on the field, it would take an epic collapse or a horribly embarrassing outcome to alter the course. That is not to say things can’t happen this season that would change the team’s plan — just not right now.”

Despite the losses piling up, it seems like the Panthers roster still think that Matt Rhule can lead them out of this rut. It’s certainly possible: they do have some pretty good players like Christian McCaffrey and Baker Mayfield. Still, if Carolina’s losing streak doesn’t end soon, we might see Tepper’s patience run thin.

The Panthers will try to avoid extending their losing streak to 10 games against division rival New Orleans Saints. McCaffrey is ready to play for them. Will Rhule finally end their losing streak this week?