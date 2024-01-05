The Panthers continue their Western Conference road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Florida Panthers continue their Western Conference road trip as they face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

The Panthers enter the game sitting at 24-12-2 on the year, just two points behind the division-leading Boston Bruins. They have also won six straight games now, and have been playing great in the process. Last time out, they faced the Golden Knights. Vegas got on the board first on a Pavel Dorofeyev goal, but the Panthers answered back with a Sam Bennett power-play goal. In the second period, the Panthers would score on the power play again before Carter Verhaghe socred the second of the period to make it 3-1. The power play was clicking for the Panthers, as they scored their third power-play goal of the night in the third, as Sam Reinhart got his second of the game, leading the Panthers to a 4-1 win.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche come in leading the Central Division with a 25-11-3 record on the year. They have won six of their last seven games, and last time outfaced the Dallas Stars. The Avlanahce fell in the first period on an Evgenii Dadonov goal, but Nathan MacKinnon would score to tie it up. Still, just 1:28 into the second period, the Stars scored again, and then would extend the lead on the power play later in the period. Still, with 12 seconds left in the second, the Avalanche would score on the power play. In the third, after a Tyler Seguin goal, his second of the game, Jonathan Drouin scored his second of the game, and then Mikko Rantanen scored to tie the game up with just 1:09 left. In overtime, Nathan MacKinnon scored his second of the game to give the Avalanche the 5-4 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Avalanche Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +128

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Avalanche

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers sit 21st in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.03 per game. Sam Reinhart leads the way this year in goals and points. He has 25 goals on the year, good for a top-five mark in the NHL. Reinhart also comes in with 22 assists to give him 47 points. He has also been amazing on the power play this year, with 12 goals on the power play and four assists. Reinhart also has two shorthanded goals this year.

Aleksander Barkov sits second on the team in points this year, leading the team in assists. He has 11 goals on the year, with 28 assists. He has been a big part of the power play as well, sitting with one goal and 10 assists on the power play this season. Still, he was injured in the game with the Golden Knights and may not play in this one.

Meanwhile, Carter Verhaghe is second on the team in goals this year, while sitting third in total points. He has 20 goals this year with 16 assists for 36 total points. He also is second on the team in power-play goals, coming in with five of them. Also contributing well is Matthew Tkachuk. He comes in with seven goals this year, but 23 assists on the season, making him one of four guys on the team with 30 or more points.

The Panthers sit 16th in the NHL this year in power play conversion. They have converted 21.4 percent of their chances, with 27 power-play goals. Meanwhile, on the penalty kill, they are sixth in the NHL with an 84.2 percent success rate.

Sergei Bobrovsky is scheduled to be in goal for the Panthers. He is 19-9-1 on the year with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Bobrovsky is sixth in the NHL in goals against average this year and has won six of his last seven starts. Meanwhile, he has allowed more than two goals just once, winning one of those games.

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Avalanche is one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL. They sit second in the NHL with 3.67 goals per game this year. They have been led by Nathan MacKinnon this year, who is tied for the NHL lead in points this year. MacKinnon is the leader in goals, assists, and total points on the team. He has 22 goals and 42 assists this year, with 64 total points. He has five goals and 21 assists, most in the NHL, on the power play this year.

Mikko Rantanen is second on the team in goals and points this year. He comes in with 20 goals this year with 28 assists for 48 points on the year. Like MacKinnon, he has been solid in the power play. He has scored eight goals and 15 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Valeri Nichushkin is the leader of the power play this year. He comes in with 19 total goals while having 10 of them on the power play this year. He also has 19 assists this year while three of them have come on the power play.

The Aves also get help on offense from the Blue Line in the form of Cale Makar. Makar comes into the game with eight goals this year and 37 assists, good for 45 total points. His assist total is second on the team and tied for third in the NHL.

The Avalanche rank seventh in the NHL on the power plays this year with a 24.7 percent success rate while scoring 36 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting ninth in the NHL when a man is down this year with an 82.8 percent success rate.

It will be Alexander Georgiev in goal today for the Avalanche. He is 21-8-2 on the year, leading the NHL in wins. Georgiev has a 2.93 goals-against average while also having a .897 save percentage this year. He has allowed four goals in each of his last two games while being below .880 in save percentage in three of his last five games. Still, he is 4-0-1 in those games.

Final Panthers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Panthers have won their last three games by the score of 4-1. They have also faced three teams that came into the game struggling to score. That will not be the case in this game. The Avalanche are scoring well and have been for most of the season. The Panthers have also been scoring well. The Avalanche will not be able to slow the Panthers down in this one, but they should be able to score. This makes the best play on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Panthers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-106)