Sasha Barkov received an injury during the Panthers' game against the Golden Knights.

Sasha Barkov was forced out of Thursday night's game early on between the Florida Panthers and Las Vegas Golden Knights. It was an unfortunate injury considering it was a highly anticipated Stanley Cup Final rematch.

The Panthers' star took a hard shot to the face after being accidentally elbowed, per team reporter Jameson Olive. It was a regular hockey play and it didn't look like it was malicious. Regardless, the elbow sent Barkov off the ice and he did not return to the game.

Here's the elbow that sent Barkov to the room. pic.twitter.com/9DekaAe2pp — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 5, 2024

Ultimately, the Panthers were able to at least secure the win, as they defeated the Golden Knights 4-1. Florida has been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, as they currently reside in second place of the Atlantic Division. However, not having Sasha Barkov could be a problem if he ends up missing time due to injury.

More information will come to light by Saturday though, as Panthers' head coach, Paul Maurice, claims the team will provide injury updates for both Barkov and Evan Rodrigues, per Colby Guy of the Associated Press.

“Paul Maurice says the team will have updates on Sasha Barkov and Evan Rodrigues tomorrow. ‘They have to be looked at by someone smarter than me.'”

With that said, keep an eye on Sasha Barkov, and Evan Rodrigues for that matter, as the Panthers will closely monitor them. In the mean time, Florida will take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. A win will extend the team's winning-streak to seven straight.