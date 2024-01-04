Two of the top teams in the NHL collide as we continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

Two of the top teams in the NHL collide as the Florida Panthers visit the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

The Panthers come into the game sitting at 23-12-2 on the year, good for second in the Atlantic Division. They have now won their last five straight games, facing the Coyotes last time out. The Panthers took the lead in the first on an unassisted goal from Carter Verhaeghe. After no goals in the second, the Coyotes tied it up in the third. Then, Sam Reinhart scored on the power play, and just 42 seconds later, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal. After an empty netter, the Panthers led 4-1. Sergei Bobrovsky would save 21 of 22 shots as the Panthers won by that 4-1 score.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 22-11-5, good for second in the Pacific Division. While the Panthera are surging, the Golden Knights have struggled as of late. They have lost five of their last six games, and last time outfaced the Seattle Kraken at the Winter Classic. The Kraken got on the board first, scoring just 4:50 into the game on an Eeli Tolvanen goal. The Kraken would add another goal in the second and a third in the third, all of the goals coming in the first five minutes of the period. Meanwhile, Joey Daccord saved all 35 shots he faced as the Golden Knights fell 3-0.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Golden Knights Odds

Florida Panthers: -113

Vegas Golden Knights: -106

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Win

The Panthers sit 21st in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.00 per game. Sam Reinhart leads the way this year in goals and points. He has 24 goals on the year with 21 assists to give him 45 points. He has also been amazing on the power play this year, with 11 goals on the power play and three assists. Reinhart also has two shorthanded goals this year.

Meanwhile, Carter Berhaghe is second on the team in goals this year, while sitting third in total points. He has 19 goals this year with 15 assists for 24 total points. He has been good, but not great on the power play, with five goals and three assists. Aleksander Barkov sits second on the team in points this year, leading the team in assists. He has 11 goals on the year, with 28 assists. He has been a big part of the power play as well, sitting with one goal and 10 assists on the power play this season. Rounding out the top scorers this year with Matthew Tkachuk. He comes into the game with six goals and 22 assists this year, good for 28 points. He has ten of those assists on the power play.

While some guys have been solid on the power play, the Panthers still sit 17th in the NHL in power play conversion, sitting at a 20 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Panthers sit seventh in the NHL when man down this year, having an 83.3 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Sergei Bobrovsky is scheduled to be in goal today for the Panthers. He is 18-9-1 on the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is currently on a four-game winning streak. In his last four games, he has allowed just eight goals with a save percentage over .910 in all four of them.

Why The Golden Knights Will Win

The Golden Knights are 13th in the NHL this year with 3.24 goals per game. Jack Eichel leads the way for the Golden Knights this year. He has 16 goals, which is second on the team while having 24 assists, also second on the team. That gives him a team-leading 40 points on the year, with five goals and seven assists on the power play. The team leader in goals this year is Jonathan Marchessault. He comes in with 17 goals this year and ten assists, good for 27 total points. He also leads the team in power-play goals with six of them,

Meanwhile, Mark Stone leads the team in assists, while sitting second on the team in total points. He has 12 goals this year with 25 assists, good for 37 total points. Four of the goals and nine of the assists are on the power play. Joining him as a top scorer is William Karlsson. He comes in with 15 goals on the year with 17 assists, good for 32 total points.

The Golden Knights are 13th in the NHL on the power play, sitting with 30 power-play goals and a 22.2 percent conversion rate on the year. The Golden Knights also sit 11th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, with an 81.8 percent success rate.

Logan Thompson is projected to be in goal today for the Golden Knights. He is 11-7- 3 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Thompson has lost three of his last four starts, giving up three or more goals in the three losses, and five or more in two of them.

Final Panthers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

This is a re-match of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. The Golden Knights won the series 4-1. They are still two of the best teams in the NHL this year, both sitting in the top eight in the league right now. They have also already faced once this year, with the Panthers winning at home 4-2 on December 23rd. The Golden Knights are struggling to score though. They could not manage anything in the Winter Classic and have struggled with puck control this year. The Golden Knights are in the bottom half of the NHL in puck control, and they have struggled on the face-off this year as well. Meanwhile, the Panthers are improving in puck control, and are a top-12 team in face-offs this year. Everything points towards recent trends continuing in this one. With that, take the road Panthers to get the win.

Final Panthers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-113)