Who will represent the defending champions at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is about a month away now. The eyes of the hockey world will turn to Toronto, Ontario, Canada on February 3. All of the brightest stars from the first half of the season will showcase their skill for the league's midseason event. And when it comes to stars, the Vegas Golden Knights have those in spades.

The Golden Knights are your defending Stanley Cup champions. So far, their title defense is going well. Vegas currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division. They remain two points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the division lead.

Vegas has a number of players who are playing well right now. And with the first NHL All-Stars being announced on Thursday, it's the perfect time to look at this roster. Here are the top candidates to represent the Golden Knights in Toronto at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Golden Knights' William Karlsson is going wild again

William Karlsson was the star of the show when Vegas went on their run in 2018. He hasn't matched his offensive production from that season. However, that could change this season, depending on how he recovers from his current lower-body injury.

“Wild Bill” ranks third among Golden Knights skaters in points as of this writing. He has 32 points in 38 games for the defending champions. That puts him on pace to flirt with the 70-point mark across a full 82 games. He is set to miss the next two games, though, so it would take a bit of a bounce back to pull off.

In any event, William Karlsson is a big part of this Golden Knights team. And if he is healthy, he should be in consideration to represent the team in Toronto at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Mark Stone is staking a claim

Mark Stone has struggled with injury in recent years. In fact, the Golden Knights captain was held to just 43 games in the 2022-23 regular season. However, the Winnipeg native is healthy this year, and he is playing extremely well.

Stone ranks second among Vegas skaters with 37 points in 38 games. He is just one point off his point total from last season. The 31-year-old veteran is on pace for 26 goals and 80 points across a full 82 games. If he reached that mark, it'd represent a new career high for points in a single season.

Mark Stone is finally healthy, and he is contributing at a high level. Maintaining this run of form could see the Winnipeg native represent the Golden Knights at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Jack Eichel could play in the NHL All-Star Game

The Golden Knights paid a big price to acquire Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres in 2021. To be fair, it worked out extremely well for them. After all, they are the defending Stanley Cup champions. Beyond that, though, the 27-year-old is leading Vegas offensively.

Eichel is the team's only producing higher than a point-per-game rate. He has an even 40 points through 38 games so far. He is coming off a seven-goal and 16-point performance in the month of December to close out the 2023 calendar year.

Eichel finds himself on track to record a new career high in points. And he could even flirt with the 90-point mark if things break his way. Furthermore, his current pace would see the 27-year-old score 30+ goals for the first time since 2019-20.

Jack Eichel is leading the charge for the Golden Knights as they defend their title. And as a result, he has to be among the top contenders to represent Vegas next month in Toronto.