The new No.1 in the Atlantic Division, Florida Panthers, travel down the interstate to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Panthers have dominated the Lightning over their past three meetings, including a commanding 7-1 win last season. It's a welcome change for the Panthers, as they had lost seven consecutive games against the Lightning, including a four-game sweep in the 2022 playoffs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Panthers grabbed first in the Atlantic Division thanks to eight wins over their last nine games. The Panthers have benefitted from a schedule of some of the league's weaker teams but can only play the teams in front of them. With the Bruins playing their worst hockey in two years, the Panthers can take a stranglehold on the division with more wins over the next few weeks.

The Lightning are reminding everyone that they are still contenders in the Eastern Conference. They've won six of their last eight games, including wins over the Flyers, Devils, Bruins, and Avalanche. The stretch of wins has catapulted them to third in the Atlantic Division.

NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Lightning Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline: -120

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Lightning

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's a changing of the guard in Florida, as the Panthers are cementing themselves as the state's best team. The Panthers are adopting an underdog mentality, dating back to last season's playoff run when they knocked off the best regular season team in league history, the Boston Bruins, in seven games. However, the Panthers are no longer an underdog or forgotten about in the NHL. With a win on Thursday night, the Panthers moved into first place in the Atlantic Division. They are the first team other than the Bruins to hold that spot in two seasons.

Despite being known around the league, the Panthers are adopting the underdog mentality. It's most evident on the road, where most teams struggle, but the Panthers thrive. They are 19-7-2 on the road this season and are 18-10 on the puck line. Since the Panthers have been favorites in most of their games this season, they've won by two or more in most road games. Considering they are just 10-16 on the puck line at home, you could argue that they are a more trustworthy team in this scenario.

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andrei Vasilevskiy is hitting his stride at the right time for the Lightning. It shouldn't be surprising that Tampa Bay is saving its best hockey for the second half of the season. They've won three consecutive games, including against the Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Vasilvevskiy was in net for all three games, allowing just seven goals and stopping 97 of 104 shots. Florida is the Lightning's biggest rival, and they won't take kindly to losing three in a row to the Panthers.

Final Panthers-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Panthers need a valiant defensive effort to slow down the vaunted Lightning offense. They've been doing that over the last five games, holding opponents to six goals. This includes shutouts from both goaltenders, but with Anthony Stolarz playing in the club's past matchup, No.1 Sergei Bobrovsky will play against the Lightning.

The Panthers have solved the mystery that is the Lightning, outscoring them 14-4 over the past three matchups. The Lighting isn't the same team that went to three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, and the Panthers are determined to hold on to the No.1 spot in the Atlantic. The Panthers' domination of the Lightning lately and their 18-10 puck line record on the road could justify taking them to cover -1.5.

Final Panthers-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+195)