The Florida Panthers begin their Canadian road trip as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Panthers enter the game sitting at 12-7-1 on the year. The Panthers have been solid this year and recently were winners of seven of eight games. Still, they have lost the last two. Last time out they faced the Winnipeg Jets. In that game, the Panthers allowed the first goal of the game with just three minutes left in the first period. From there, it was a great defensive play on both sides. There was no scoring in the second period, and the next goal did not come until the 11:15 mark of the third. Nikolaj Ehlers scored that one to give the Jets the 2-0 lead. The Panthers could not find the back of the net though, as Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 22 shots he faced, and the Jets added an empty net goal to win 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 8-8-0 on the year. They come in as winners of four of their but last time out they faced the New York Islanders. The Senators took the lead at the 10:25 mark in the game on a power play goal by Drake Batherson, but the Islanders answered with a goal of their own in the first period. the Islanders would score three times in the first ten minutes of the second period, including goals just six seconds apart. The Senators would answer though. Tim Stutzle scored his fifth of the year, then Batherson scored his second of the game to make it 4-3 going into the third. In the third, the Islanders would add another, and the Senators could not answer to give the Islanders a 5-3 win.

Florida Panthers: -130

Ottawa Senators: +108

Over: 6.5 (-144)

Under: 6.5 (+114)

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Panthers Will Win

Aleksander Barkov returned to play last time out. He took one shot in the game but did not score or have an assist, but his presence is great for the line-up. On the year, Barkov is second on the team in points this year, coming, sitting with six goals and 11 assists the year. Sam Reinhart is the team leader in both points and goals this year. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 12 assists on the year, good for 25 points. Reinhart also leads the team on the power play this year, with five goals and two assists when man-up this year.

Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk leads the team in assists on the year. He comes into the game with 14 assists on the year and three goals, good for 17 points. Five of those assists have come on the power play. Further, Evan Rodrigues has been solid for the Panthers. He comes in with three goals and ten assists on the year.

Outside the top two lines of forwards, the Panthers get help from Carter Verhaeghe. He comes into the game with eight goals on the year. That is good for second on the team this year. He also has seven assists giving him 15 points. Verhaeghe has been solid on the power play as well. He has three goals and two assists on the power play this year.

The Panthers sit 22nd in the NHL this year in scoring, with 2.90 goals per game on the year. The power play is 25th in the NHL this year, converting at a 15.6 percent rate, and having just ten goals. The penalty kill has also struggled, sitting 20th in the NHL this year at 77.4 percent.

It will be Sergei Bobrovsky on the net today. He enters the game at 9-6-1 on the year with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Last time out, he was solid. Bobrovsky saved 28 of 30 shots, to end with a .933 save percentage. Still, he took the loss as the Panthers did not score. On the month, he has a .908 save percentage and also has a shutout while winning six of nine games.

Why The Senators Will Win

The Senators rank fifth in the NHL in goals scored this year, sitting at 3.69 goals per game on the season. They are led by Tim Stutzle. He comes into the game leading the team in points on the year with 22 of them. Stutzle has five goals and 17 assists on the season, with five of those assists coming on the power play. Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk leads the team in goals this year. He has ten of them, with three coming on the power play. Combined with his five assists, he is third on the team in points this year with 15. He also has three goals and three assists on the power play this season.

Second on the team in points is Claude Giroux. Giroux comes into the game with five goals and 11 assists. The five goals are tied for third on the team, and his 11 assists are tied for second on the team this year. He also has a goal and three assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Josh Norris and Jakob Chychrun are also tied for third on the team in goals this year. Norris comes into the game with his five goals and five assists on the year. He has two goals and four assists on the power play. Chychrun has scored five goals while playing as a defender this year. He also has seven assists on the year. second on the team in goals is Drake Batherson, he comes in with six goals and six assists on the year.

On the power play this year, the Senators are 17th in the NHL. They have converted 20.6 percent of their chances so far this year, good for 14 goals on the power play. Meanwhile, they are 22nd on the penalty kill, with a 76.9 percent kill rate in those situations.

It is expected to be Joonas Korpisalo in the goal today for the Senators. He was considered day-to-day but is the expected goalie in this one. He is 5-4-0 on the year with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. This month he has been solid. In four of five games he has had a save percentage better than .900. Still, he has allowed three or more goals in four of the five starts. Korpisalo was expected to go on Friday, but could not do the injury, still, the expectation is he will return soon and should be good to go potentially for this one. If it is not him, It will be Anton Forsberg, who is 3-4-0 on the year with a 3.51 goals-against average.

Final Panthers-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Panthers are having a solid season, but have not been playing their best as of late. The issue as of late has been puck control. They have not held the puck for themselves enough. What has made the Senators solid this year is taking control. They have a great defensive unit led by Jakob Cychrun. Further, players such as Time Stutzle and Claude Giroux are great at taking care of the puck and finding the right chances. That will be the difference in this one, with a Senators win.

Final Panthers-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (+108)