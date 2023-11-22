NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on Tuesday the Florida Panthers are the frontrunners in the Patrick Kane sweepstakes.

“What I can tell you is a lot of teams are wondering if the Florida Panthers are the front runners for Kane's services. You see the start they're off to, they very well of that group be the best chance for Kane to chase a fourth Stanley Cup this season,” Frank Seravalli said on Tuesday.

“You can see this Panthers team take off, and there seems to be some thought that the Panthers could be a multi-year destination,” Seravalli added.

“Kane may not have to sign for just one year, it could be a multi-year deal, or the potential of that down the line with their cap space clearing up. He could be a very interesting fit in South Florida,” Frank Seravalli concluded.

The Panthers have been sending strong feelers to Kane in the past week. Florida GM Barry Zito recently revealed their about to make a decision on the veteran right wing and Chicago Blackhawks legend.

The Panthers must act soon. The Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Toronto Maple Leafs have also reportedly expressed interest in Patrick Kane.

The 35-year-0ld Kane enters his 17th NHL season. Kane, Johnny Toews, Corey Crawford, and Marian Hossa formed the nucleus of those dominant Blackhawks teams more than a decade ago. With Kane at the top of his game, Chicago won three Stanley Cup titles in six years.

The Blackhawks eventually traded Kane to the New York Rangers in February 2023. Kane had 12 points in 19 appearances for the Rangers.

Kane underwent hip surgery after the Rangers' NHL Stanley Cup playoff loss to the New Jersey Devils. Will Kane wear a Florida Panthers jersey soon? Stay tuned.