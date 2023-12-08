New England Patriots center David Andrews was impressed by Bailey Zappe's performance in their upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bailey Zappe dazzled in his second start of the 2023 season on Thursday, especially in the first half as he threw for three touchdowns in the New England Patriots' upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. David Andrews was among the many who were impressed by Zappe's performance.

Following the win, the Patriots' starting center and captain expressed how Zappe has earned respect, especially as he dealt with the challenges of playing on a short week.

“I always respected the way he comes in and prepares each week, especially not knowing what it may be for him. It's a big win on the road. It feels good for everyone.”

As Andrews alluded, Zappe has never officially been named the starting and had to ride the bench to start the season. In fact, he was actually released by the Patriots on cutdown day in late August, rejoining the team on the practice squad the next day before signing back onto the active roster a little bit later.

Zappe replaced a struggling Mac Jones in four different games this season, twice in early October and twice again in November. However, it wasn't until after the fourth time Jones was benched that Zappe got his chance to start this season.

After winning both of his starts as a rookie, Zappe struggled in his first start of the season last week. He completed just 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bailey Zappe's decision-making impressed in Patriots' win over Steelers

Zappe and the Patriots came out firing from the start against Pittsburgh. He quickly marched the team down the field before throwing a touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott, then threw two more touchdown passes to Hunter Henry in the first half. Zappe finished the game 19-of-28 for 240 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Andrews was impressed with how Zappe played against a Steelers defense that mixed things up as the game went along.

“Bailey did a really good job of getting the ball out, making some plays and getting the ball into some of the skill guys hands,” Andrews said. “Obviously, the defense came up big. Good, complementary football there. Hats off to the Steelers. They made some adjustments, you could really see they wanted to stop the run.”