The New England Patriots' quarterback decision might be paying off, as newly minted starter Bailey Zappe is off to a hot start on TNF.

New England Patriots fans watching QB Bailey Zappe under center might have one question about Mac Jones' backup finally getting the call to start: what the heck was Bill Belichick waiting for?

Zappe was firing on all cylinders in the first half of the Patriots' Thursday Night Football showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He went into halftime with a statline of 14-for-21 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

New England's 21 points in two quarters are more than they've scored in 11 of their 12 games. Zappe finally replaced Jones in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and made his second start of the season vs. Pittsburgh.

Predictably, users on X (formerly Twitter) were going nuts reacting to what they were seeing.

“BAILEY ZAPPE, with one HELL OF A THROW…WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING TO THE #PATRIOTS” one NFL centric user noted very loudly.

Field Yates of ESPN sounded incredulous when he noted that Zappe is “flat out balling tonight,” while some fans couldn't help but compare Zappe to a certain former Patriots quarterback who was a later round draft pick.

While NFL fans couldn't believe what they were seeing as Zappe shredded the Steelers, it was pointed out that the quarterback never lost faith in himself, telling a former coach of his that he would eventually be starting for the Patriots.

And because the Patriots are going nowhere in 2023 anyway, some users had to bring up the draft. Some broached the idea that Zappe's play would draw boos…from his own fanbase.

Meanwhile, the cheers? Perhaps those are Jets fans you are hearing, hoping that Zappe's play ends up costing the Pats precious draft position.