Bill Belichick explains why Mac Jones is starting over Bailey Zappe vs. Jets

FOXBOROUGH – The quarterback controversy in New England is over, for now at least. Bill Belichick confirmed that Mac Jones will be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Belichick’s confirmation comes a day after he wouldn’t make a commitment on who would start for them at the key position before their practice on Wednesday. However, not long after practice ended, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Jones would get the start after he received roughly 90 percent of the snaps with the top offensive unit in practice.

“Mac did a full workload yesterday,” Belichick said Thursday. “I expect him to be fully available for the game and ready to go. That’s really it for that.”

BB: "Mac took a full workload yesterday. I expect him to be fully available for the game." Q: "So that's the plan? For him to start?" BB" That's what I just said, he took a full workload." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6HHnFYAXGP — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 27, 2022

Belichick said that he needed to see how Jones worked with the top unit prior to making a commitment as to who’d start at quarterback, adding that he’s “talked to all of the quarterbacks, so everybody knows where we’re at.”

“He’s ready to do that. He needs to prepare for the game,” Belichick said of Mac Jones. “That’s what our offensive unit needs: to have everyone working together. So, we’ll get that this week.”

“I think it’s more important when you haven’t played in a while,” Belichick added on Jones getting a full workload. “It’s always important, but when you’ve been out for a while and getting that timing in and execution back is important for you and your teammates – at any position.”

Belichick isn’t sure if Jones needs any sort of re-acclimation period to get adjusted to a full game’s worth of action again. One thing he is sure he wants to do is to avoid any hypotheticals. Belichick was asked about other possible scenarios at quarterback but only said that Jones will start on Sunday.

“That’s where we’re at. I don’t want to go through all that hypotheticals,” Belichick said. “That’s not where we’re at. We’re getting ready for the Jets. That’s where we’re at. Period.

“You’re giving me a bunch of hypothetical situations and I don’t know what those hypotheticals are so I’m not going to get into that.”

Belichick also said that the situation to start and play Mac Jones for the entire game on Sunday is tied to his health, just like his decision to play only three drives in the 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears was tied to his health.

“Yes, he’s ready to play. He was ready to play last week, but we didn’t feel like he was ready for the full game,” Belichick said. “This week, it’s a different situation. That’s it. We’ll take it from there.”

“We started the game the way we wanted to start it last week and we talked about the way it ended up,” Belichick added. “This week’s a different week. It’s a different situation. Mac will be our quarterback.”

Jones wasn’t listed on the injury report on Wednesday, making him a full participant at practice for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 3, which kept him out for three games. Jones struggled in his return against the Bears, completing just three of his six passes for 16 yards with an interception. His struggles on Monday follow a concerning trend as he threw just two touchdowns to five interceptions in the Patriots’ first three games of the season.

Bailey Zappe performed well in the games Jones missed. The fourth-round rookie provided a steady hand for the Patriots in their Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers before winning his first two career starts, throwing three touchdowns to one interception during that stretch. Zappe led the Patriots to two touchdown drives after he replaced Jones, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers, but lost a fumble and threw two interceptions later on in the game.