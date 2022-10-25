Bill Belichick made quite possibly the most bizarre decision in his 23 seasons of tenure with the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Belichick told ESPN that he planned to play both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at quarterback in what ended up being a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Jones started and played the first three drives before throwing an interception on his final pass and was taken out for Zappe on the ensuing series. The rookie led the Patriots to two straight touchdown drives before halftime, but Belichick reiterated to ESPN before the start of the third quarter that he planned to play both quarterbacks again in the second half.

Jones got the start Monday after missing the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain. It wasn’t sure if he’d be a full go for Monday night, and that was part of the reason why Belichick played both quarterbacks.

“That was a factor, yes,” Belichick said when asked if Jones’ health was the reason why both quarterbacks played.

Belichick denied that his decision to pull Jones when he did was related to the interception he threw.

“That’s not what it was, but you can write whatever you want to write,” Belichick said when asked if Jones’ benching was performance-base. “That’s not what it was.”

To add to the fact that Belichick said that Jones’ benching wasn’t performance-based, he said Jones “would have gone back in. The score got out of hand. I didn’t think that was the right thing to do.”

Belichick also said that both quarterbacks knew about the plan prior to the game.

“We had planned to play – I told the quarterbacks that we were going to play both of them, and that’s what we did,” Belichick added.

However, he didn’t say when the quarterbacks found out about the plan as Jones reportedly took the majority of the snaps during practice during the week.

“We went through the week of practice. Mac was inactive last week,” Belichick explained regarding the situation.

Belichick’s decision to play both quarterbacks in Monday’s game was certainly an unusual one, if not bizarre, especially with the aftermath it’s going to have. He didn’t really give much of a situation as to why he made that decision, either.

“I think it was the best thing to do based on the situation,” Belichick furthered.

What was the situation?

“The whole situation,” Belichick said.

Additionally, Belichick wouldn’t commit to who would start at quarterback next week.

“We just finished the game,” Belichick said.

The Patriots fell to 3-4 with the loss on Monday and now find themselves in an undesirable situation as they prepare to take on the 5-2 New York Jets next week.