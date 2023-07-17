DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday over the New England Patriots, and that brought a ton of reactions from Patriots fans, including one who said that the Patriots did the right thing in passing Hopkins, saying that he will be “washed” this year. Hopkins responded in a now deleted tweet, but luckily a Titans fan took a screenshot of the tweet.

“You was on my 🥜, See athletes this is why you shake hands with hand sanitizers. You was probably the same one talking bad about Tom when he left too smh,” DeAndre Hopkins wrote in response to the Patriots fan on Twitter.

The fan who posted the screenshot was a fan of the now deleted tweet.

Hopkins joins the Titans hoping to help them get back to the playoffs in the 2023 season. The Titans were the top seed in the AFC in the 2021 season, but missed out in 2022. Tennessee traded wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 draft, which caused a lot of criticism.

The Titans hope Hopkins can vill the void that was left by AJ Brown last season. The team usually fares well when it has a talented wide receiver like Hopkins to go alongside Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.

Despite drafting Will Levis in the second round, the Titans hope to contend this season, and plan to start Ryan Tannehill. Hopefully Hopkins can help Tannehill, Derrick Henry and the Titans contend with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South this season.