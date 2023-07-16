DeAndre Hopkins' free agent journey is over, and it has ended with him signing a two-year, $26 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, instead of signing with the New England Patriots.

Patriots fans have been begging for the team to sign DeAndre Hopkins ever since he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. It would have given Mac Jones a proven No. 1 wide receiver to throw to. Instead, he will be playing with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry on the Titans.

As expected, Patriots fans were frustrated with the Patriots not landing Hopkins, and Bill Belichick's perceived lack of willingness to pay enough for Hopkins. Let's get to some of those reactions.

The first reaction brings up a good point, it will be a tall hill to climb for the Patriots to compete with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dilphins within the AFC East.

Ok now I’ll be real. I will tell you one of the most frustrating things about not landing DeAndre Hopkins on the Patriots Belichick had no problem paying Jonnu Smith 4 years for $50 mil. Yet the Hopkins deal is too much? The Patriots should have been able to match that. The… — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) July 16, 2023

Tight end Jonnu Smith was a name that was brought up a log. Jonnu Smith signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the team in 2021.

Bill Belichick signed Jonnu Smith to a 4-year $50M deal but couldn’t give DeAndre Hopkins $24M over 2 years. Make it make sense. — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) July 16, 2023

The blame was placed squarely on Bill Belichick, not owner Robert Kraft.

Anyone saying that Robert Kraft is to blame for the #Patriots losing the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes is wrong. He gives Bill Belichick free reign to do whatever he wants and spend whatever he wants, this is all on Bill Belichick — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) July 16, 2023

Bill Belichick when DeAndre Hopkins rejected his 2 year 50 cent contract: pic.twitter.com/ZehJ4UrQRu — 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙨 𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙛𝙛  (@rahul_stuff) July 16, 2023

surprising Bill Belichick didn’t match Titans offer of $24mil for 2 years for DeAndre Hopkins. very very surprising — Manö (@manokhan) July 16, 2023

Bill Belichick thinks DeVante Parker is worth more than DeAndre Hopkins. — Joseph King of the Tweeterlites (@TheJoeyMcNeely) July 16, 2023

Bill Belichick does not believe in getting Mac Jones the help he needs. How do you let DeAndre Hopkins sign with the Titans. — Speak Up (@_SpeakU) July 16, 2023

The Patriots, and specifically Belichick is receiving a lot of heat for missing out on Hopkins.

In the past, the Patriots have not historically been a team that spends a lot in free agency. They strayed from that in the 2021 season, when they brought in both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to help out Mac Jones. Now, it seems the Patriots are back to being more frugal in free agency, and the fanbase is not happy about it.