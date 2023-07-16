DeAndre Hopkins' free agent journey is over, and it has ended with him signing a two-year, $26 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, instead of signing with the New England Patriots.

Patriots fans have been begging for the team to sign DeAndre Hopkins ever since he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. It would have given Mac Jones a proven No. 1 wide receiver to throw to. Instead, he will be playing with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry on the Titans.

As expected, Patriots fans were frustrated with the Patriots not landing Hopkins, and Bill Belichick's perceived lack of willingness to pay enough for Hopkins. Let's get to some of those reactions.

The first reaction brings up a good point, it will be a tall hill to climb for the Patriots to compete with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dilphins within the AFC East.

Tight end Jonnu Smith was a name that was brought up a log. Jonnu Smith signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the team in 2021.

The blame was placed squarely on Bill Belichick, not owner Robert Kraft.

The Patriots, and specifically Belichick is receiving a lot of heat for missing out on Hopkins.

In the past, the Patriots have not historically been a team that spends a lot in free agency. They strayed from that in the 2021 season, when they brought in both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to help out Mac Jones. Now, it seems the Patriots are back to being more frugal in free agency, and the fanbase is not happy about it.