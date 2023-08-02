The New England Patriots have a big season ahead of them after failing to meet expectations last year. They signed free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in NFL free agency, and he is already saying that the Patriots could more than exceed expectations in 2023, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

From Inside Training Camp: new #Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on Bill Belichick, dancing with Mac Jones and more. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/QEMsE3drZR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2023

“The sky is the limit for us…if anything we are beating ourselves when it comes down the line…I know that this year, the sky is the limit for us…every single day we are getting better day by day.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster is candid in his response that he truly believes that the Patriots biggest enemy this season will be themselves. He emphasizes that the talent and work ethic is where it needs to be within the Patriots facilities, so it will all come down to execution once the season begins.

The biggest factor in whether or not the Patriots find success this year will be at the quarterback position. Mac Jones really struggled last season and ended up losing playing time to Bailey Zappe, and the two are currently embroiled in a quarterback competition. Jones is more likely to be the starter come Week 1, but do not be surprised to see Zappe get a shot if Jones struggles out of the gates.

The presence of Smith-Schuster will be a huge help for whoever does end up starting at quarterback for the Patriots. Whether it be Jones or Zappe, both guys will be super excited about the chance to throw to their new weapon outside.