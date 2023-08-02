If there's a quarterback competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick certainly isn't saying anything about it.

A day after telling Sirius XM's NFL Radio that both quarterbacks will get “a chance to compete,” the Patriots coach was pressed during his press conference on Tuesday if there is a quarterback competition.

“Everybody is out here competing, all 90 guys,” Belichick said when asked if there was a quarterback competition. “That’s what we’re all here for is to go out and compete.”

Belichick was next asked if Jones wasn't the starter in name yet.

“Everybody is out here competing,” Belichick replied. “Everybody is out here competing, that’s what everybody is doing.”

Bill Belichick asked about the QB ‘competition’ in New England He says “everyone is out here competing.” Added he talks to Mac Jones everyday and that his relationship is good with every #Patriots player pic.twitter.com/h8N5e54337 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 1, 2023

Bill Belichick's comments on Monday and Tuesday struck a similar chord as to when he was asked if Jones would be the Patriots' starting quarterback this season during the NFL's annual meetings. He said there that everyone would be competing for their starting jobs, leading to speculation about Jones' standing with the coach.

More fuel was put on the Belichick-Jones relationship over the offseason when reports emerged about the quarterback seeking outside help, which reportedly upset the coach.

Jones played down any idea that he and Belichick are in a feud when he spoke with reporters on the first day of training camp last week. Belichick also defused that idea on Tuesday.

“I think my relationship is good with every player,” Belichick said when asked to characterize his relationship with Jones.

In another follow-up, Belichick was asked if that included Jones. “Yeah, of course. I talk to him every day,” the Patriots tactician replied.

To this point in training camp, Mac Jones has taken the snaps with the starting offensive unit while Bailey Zappe has taken the snaps with the backups.

However, there is a past precedent of Belichick naming the player who took backup reps as the starter. In 2021, Cam Newton took the majority of the first-team snaps during training camp. But the Patriots named Jones the starter ahead of the start of the season and cut Newton.