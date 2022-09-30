Mac Jones injury saga takes another twist ahead of Patriots-Packers game

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Packers in Green Bay this weekend. However, it is still unclear whether or not they will have Mac Jones under center. Jones is listed as doubtful heading into the weekend. Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar reported that the QB was at practice on Friday. It should be mentioned that Lazar said Jones was mainly performing stationary throws.

Patriots beat reporter Andrew Callahan shared a cryptic reminder on the Mac Jones injury situation.

Reminder: Jakobi Meyers and Kyle Dugger missed two practices last week, then participated on Friday and were ruled out against the Ravens with far less significant injuries than a high ankle sprain. Jones' presence at the start of today's practice doesn't mean much on its own. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 30, 2022

This obviously isn’t much of a report, but it is something to think about.

Mac Jones, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, could end up being a gametime decision on Sunday. Jones believes he has a chance of playing against the Packers. Nevertheless, the Patriots will make the final decision on his status. And the odds of New England risking further injury by bringing their franchise quarterback too soon are slim.

Veteran Brian Hoyer is set to take the reins at QB if Mac Jones is unable to play. The Patriots desperately need to upset the Packers on the road to avoid falling to 1-3 on the season. But upsetting the Packers in Green Bay without Jones will undeniably be a difficult challenge.