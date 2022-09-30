Patriots get surprising update on Mac Jones injury status

The Patriots and Bill Belichick have been quite hush-hush about Mac Jones’ ankle injury. It is reported that Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but he is also day-to-day, according to Belichick.

Today, some surprising news came from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. A source says that Mac Jones could be a game-time decision on Sunday.

The second year quarterback has apparently responded really well to treatment for his injury, and he will be receiving more treatment today.

It is not expected that Jones will make the start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, as Brian Hoyer has taken first team reps throughout the week of practice, but this is a promising sign for Jones. When he came off the field on Sunday screaming in pain, it looked like this injury could have been a lot more serious.

Patriots and Bill Belichick typically don’t tip their hand at all regarding injuries or any information for that matter. It likely won’t be known until Sunday if Mac Jones will be playing or not. Perhaps this information is solely being leaked to throw off the Packers in their preparation for Sunday. It’s hard to imagine that Jones would suit up just a week after his high ankle sprain without practicing at all.

Either way, it’s promising news that Mac Jones is at least day-to-day and a game-time decision for Sunday. If he doesn’t return against the Packers, he will most likely return in the following weeks after continued rehab and rest. The Patriots may have their quarterback back sooner than most thought.