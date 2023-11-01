New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had some kind words to say about Josh McDaniels following his firing by the Raiders.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones offered Josh McDaniels a vote of support after the coach was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders late Tuesday night.

Jones, who developed a relationship with McDaniels when he was his offensive coordinator in 2021, offered some kind words for his former coach when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday.

“I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family,” Jones said. “I had a great experience with him and, like you said, we have a good relationship and it’s a tough part of the business. Like I said, I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family and what he’s done for this place, and all that too. So, definitely, thoughts are with him.”

Mac Jones: "I have a lot of respect for Josh McDaniels, his family & what he's done for this place" pic.twitter.com/5M7m8VP9Rg — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 1, 2023

Jones had the best season of his three-year NFL career playing under McDaniels, which played a role in the former Patriots offensive coordinator being named the Raiders head coach in 2022. He threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 92.5 passer rating. The Patriots ranked in the top 10 in many offensive metrics that season, helping Jones finish second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and the team to go 10-7 to make the playoffs.

Jones said it was hard for him to think of just one big thing he learned from McDaniels because he's preparing for a game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but he did give some insight on what he takes away from his coaches.

“I always take coaching points from all the coaches I’ve worked with, and you kind of carry those along with you in kind of your workbook in your head,” Jones said. “What did coach tell me in high school? What did coach tell me in college? And, with Josh, what did he tell me my rookie year? You kind of take a little bit from each coach and learn.”

Bill Belichick addresses Josh McDaniels' sudden firing from Raiders

Belichick was also asked about the firing of McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, who also worked with the Patriots for several years, on Wednesday. But the Patriots coach wasn't as willing to speak about it as much as Jones did.

“I just heard about it this morning. Again, just trying to get ready for Washington,” Belichick said when asked if he felt sorry for McDaniels and Ziegler.

Belichick was also asked if bringing back McDaniels and Ziegler would be something of interest to him.

“Just getting ready for Washington,” Belichick said.