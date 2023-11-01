A coaching purge has entered the Las Vegas Raiders facility, flipping the franchise's 2023 season and future on its head. Hours after firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, the Raiders relieved offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi of his duties, according to Albert Breer.

Lombardi came to the Raiders with McDaniels from the New England Patriots in 2022. It's not a surprise to see Las Vegas let him go alongside McDaniels. They were both let go before they finished their second year with the team.

The Raiders statistically have one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, ranking in the bottom three in total offense and scoring. With weapons like Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, last year's rushing champion, those numbers are unacceptable.

Not all of the Raiders' problems fall on those who were fired, and it's hard for Lombardi to get the offense figured out when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is making mistake after mistake. His nine interceptions lead the league and he's now been benched in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell.

These firings come off the heels of a Monday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions. The Raiders were never really in the game as they struggled mightily on offense, totaling only 157 yards. They fell to 3-5 which was enough to spell the end of three and possibly four Raiders tenures.

Mick Lombardi has coached in the NFL for 11 seasons and was a scout for two. He will likely land another job as he's only 35 years old, but his time with the Raiders ends after 25 games.