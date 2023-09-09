The New England Patriots are preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the season opener for both teams. The Patriots will be led by Mac Jones, Head Coach Bill Belichick and a cast of dozens as they hope to knock off the defending NFC Champs.

The Eagles are a slight favorite in the latest betting odds.

The Patriots received an update on talented running back Rhamondre Stevenson recently that comes with a surprising catch.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On Saturday, the organization announced it had made decisions on a number of noteworthy players including rising young QB Bailey Zappe, talented defensive back Jack Jones and others.

Patriots sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the active roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and list QB Matt Corral as exempt/left squad: https://t.co/JTHfCfSEeg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2023

Last season Jones played in 13 games recording two interceptions and 30 tackles. Zappe played his college ball at Western Kentucky before becoming a 2022 fourth-round pick.

A 6-foot-1, 215 pound quarterback, Zappe showed promise last season while leading the Patriots to an undefeated 2-0 record in games he started. Zappe had over 700 yards and a 5 to 3 touchdown to interception ratio, better than some well known starting quarterbacks including Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Zappe also showed plus-athleticism for the position but will need to improve on his 58.8% completion percentage under center and out of the shotgun for Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien's offense.

Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones are now listed as the Patriots' starters on defense. The safeties will be led by Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers.

The Patriots' defense gave up just over 300 yards last season, ranking in the top ten of the NFL. For the team to take the next step in 2023, the Patriots will need better play on offense from a unit that is still waiting for Mac Jones to step up and become a star.