The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their NFC Title defense with a trip to Gilette Stadium against the New England Patriots. We are in Foxboro, sharing our NFL odds series, making an Eagles-Patriots prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Eagles are looking to run it back, literally. Yes, Jalen Hurts is back and ready to terrorize defenses once again. But the Eagles will also have some new faces. Therefore, there might be some adjustments. Miles Sanders is gone and D'Andre Swift enters the picture as the lead running back. Also, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith will both be back for another season, along with Dallas Goedert. The Eagles lost Javon Hargraves after he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Regardless, they still have the playmakers to make some noise on the defensive side of the ball.

The Patriots are hoping Mac Jones does better. Thus, there is no better first test than this defense. Rhamondre Stevenson racked up almost 1,500 yards from scrimmage a season ago. Regardless, he gets a tough Philadelphia defense that does not allow much room on the ground. The Patriots also hope they get a bounce-back season from Hunter Henry. Ultimately, he will be critical to their passing offense. Matthew Judon will have to watch Hurts on the defensive side of the ball. Likewise, Jabrill Peppers will hope to make some good plays.

The Eagles lead the all-time regular season series 7-6 (1-1 in the postseason). Additionally, they are 2-2 at Foxboro. The Patriots won the last matchup 17-10 at Lincoln Financial Field in 2019. However, the Eagles won their last matchup at Foxboro by a score of 35-28. The Eagles also defeated the Patriots 41-33 in their last Super Bowl win five seasons ago.

Here are the Eagles-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Patriots Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -4 (-110)

New England Patriots: +4 (-110)

Over: 45 (-106)

Under: 45 (-114)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Patriots Week 1

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Hurts will try and run all over the Patriots. Additionally, he will try to use the option to his advantage as Swift gets used to the new scheme. But the Eagles must continue to do the little things in the trenches and protect Hurts. Ultimately, this will keep him safe while also opening up lanes for the running game.

Brown and Smith will have tough tasks as they face a talented secondary. Regardless, both are capable of putting up yards after the catch and are also explosive on deep shots. Hurts displayed amazing chemistry with both of them last season. Meanwhile, Goedert is good for the short routes that Hurts might need to use when Brown and Smith cannot separate from their defenders. The Eagles have three weapons they can deploy to catch passes from Hurts. Moreover, they have enough creative play calls to make a difference.

The defense must do all they can to outscheme Bill Belichick. Yes, the New England offense is nowhere near as talented as they were during the Tom Brady days. But they still have the greatest head coach in NFL history directing them. Therefore, the Eagles must design a scheme to rattle Jones.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they can establish the running game early. Then, they must put pressure on Jones and outwork the New England offensive line.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

It will be a make-or-break season for Jones. Ultimately, after excelling in his first season, he took a major step back last year. But Jones has the tools to succeed. Unfortunately, he is also erratic. But a big key for this game will hinder on the performance of Stevenson. Thus, the Patriots will look to involve him early in the game plan. But the Pats also need someone from their receiving core to make a difference. Sadly, it did not happen last season.

The defense will be key. Hence, they must stop Hurts. They will have eyes on him, watching for his every move. Then, when the Eagles run the option, they must account for what he might do. The Eagles were an incredibly efficient goal-line team last season. Significantly, it often resulted in a touchdown by Hurts. If the Patriots find themselves in this situation, they must find a way to converge on the quarterback.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can move the chains. Next, they must stop Hurts.

Final Eagles-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The Eagles are a great team. However, starting the season in Foxboro is difficult. They still may win. However, the game will be close.

Final Eagles-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England Patriots: +4 (-110)